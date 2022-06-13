Soon-To-Be Dad Luke Combs Partners with Miller Lite for Father’s Day ‘Beer Registry’

Parenthood should be celebrated.

That’s why this Father’s Day (June 19), country music star and expectant dad Luke Combs has partnered with Miller Lite beer to introduce the new Miller Lite Beer Registry.

The Miller Lite Beer Registry is the first-ever beer registry made just for soon-to-be papas. It’s dedicated to new dads and will be “filled to the brim with you guessed it—beer!” says an accompanying press statement.

Launched Monday (June 13), soon-to-be dads can visit the registry (www.BeerRegistry.com) to create their own dream registry that can be filled with Miller Lite favorites, from six-packs and tall boys to 30 packs and more.

“No big-ticket items here,” says the press statement, “just big beer taste.”

The registry is also the only place where fans can grab a Miller Lite Beer Bond, which is a “contract” that gifts the first-ever Miller Time drinking experience 21 years into the future for the new kids.

“I’ve always embraced life’s biggest moments with my friends and family over a Miller Lite, in fact, I share one every night with my fans on stage,” said Combs of the new partnership and benefits. “As a soon-to-be dad, which might be the single greatest moment of my life, next to marrying my best friend, I’m ready to celebrate!

“I can think of no better way to help me and new parents everywhere ‘cheers’ this moment than with the new Miller Lite Beer Registry they created. This is a pretty cool idea, and I’m glad you get to hear about it from me and my friends at Miller Lite.”

In other Combs news, the country star recently released the track list to his upcoming album.

Taking to Twitter, Combs wrote to his nearly one million followers, “Very excited to share two things with y’all – 1) the full track list for my new album Growin’ Up, and 2) that “The Kind of Love We Make” will release one month from today on June 17!”

Photo by Jeremy Cowart / Sony Music