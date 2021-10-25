JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Following the release of her latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter JoJo is announcing upcoming tour dates for 2022.
The first leg of the 45-date trek kicks off February 19, 2022, in Edmonton, AB, making stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Detroit, and Chicago, before concluding in Ottawa, Ontario on April 16, 2022.
JoJo will then kick off the second leg of the tour on May 3 in London, England, heading to Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Denmark, before wrapping on May 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.
“Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist,” says JoJo. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”
JoJo recently sat down with American Songwriter’s Off the Record Live for an in-depth interview about her raw, new R&B EP, Trying Not to Think About It, released on Oct. 1.
“I wanted to have something that would be a time capsule of what depression feels like for me, what anxiety feels like for me,” JoJo said. “Cause sometimes it can feel like totally despondent and numb and monotone and then sometimes it can feel hyper and drinking through it. You never know.” You can check out the full interview in the video below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM local time. For all details, please visit www.iamjojoofficial.com.
JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES:
February 19 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
February 20 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
February 23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore
February 24 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
February 26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo
March 1 – San Francisco, CA – CE Warfield Theater
March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
March 5 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
March 6 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
March 8 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
March 10 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
March 12 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
March 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
March 15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
March 17 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
March 19 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
March 21 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
March 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
March 24 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
March 26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
March 29 – Boston, MA – TBA
April 1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
April 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
April 4 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
April 5 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theater
April 8 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
April 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
April 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
April 14 – Montreal, QC – Corona
April 16 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
2nd Leg:
May 3 – London, England – The Roundhouse
May 6 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
May 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz
May 10 – Glasglow, Scotland – The Garage
May 12 – Brighton, England – Concorde 2
May 13 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute
May 15 – Paris, France – Alhambra
May 16 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
May 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
May 21 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle
May 23 – Milan, Italy Santeria – Tosacana 31
May 25 – Berlin, Germany – Lido
May 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert House, Studio 2
May 28 – Oslo, Norway– Parkteatret
May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryhuset (Klubben)