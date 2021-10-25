JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Following the release of her latest EP, Trying Not to Think About It, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter JoJo is announcing upcoming tour dates for 2022.

The first leg of the 45-date trek kicks off February 19, 2022, in Edmonton, AB, making stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Detroit, and Chicago, before concluding in Ottawa, Ontario on April 16, 2022.

JoJo will then kick off the second leg of the tour on May 3 in London, England, heading to Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Denmark, before wrapping on May 30 in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist,” says JoJo. “It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can’t wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!”

JoJo recently sat down with American Songwriter’s Off the Record Live for an in-depth interview about her raw, new R&B EP, Trying Not to Think About It, released on Oct. 1.

“I wanted to have something that would be a time capsule of what depression feels like for me, what anxiety feels like for me,” JoJo said. “Cause sometimes it can feel like totally despondent and numb and monotone and then sometimes it can feel hyper and drinking through it. You never know.” You can check out the full interview in the video below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM local time. For all details, please visit www.iamjojoofficial.com.

JOJO TOUR 2022 DATES:



February 19 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

February 20 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

February 23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

February 24 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

February 26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SoDo

March 1 – San Francisco, CA – CE Warfield Theater

March 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

March 5 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

March 6 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 8 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

March 10 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

March 12 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

March 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

March 15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

March 17 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

March 19 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

March 21 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

March 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 24 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

March 26 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

March 29 – Boston, MA – TBA

April 1 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

April 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

April 4 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

April 5 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theater

April 8 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

April 9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

April 13 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

April 14 – Montreal, QC – Corona

April 16 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

2nd Leg:

May 3 – London, England – The Roundhouse

May 6 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

May 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Ritz

May 10 – Glasglow, Scotland – The Garage

May 12 – Brighton, England – Concorde 2

May 13 – Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

May 15 – Paris, France – Alhambra

May 16 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

May 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

May 21 – Vienna, Austria – Grelle Forelle

May 23 – Milan, Italy Santeria – Tosacana 31

May 25 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

May 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert House, Studio 2

May 28 – Oslo, Norway– Parkteatret

May 30 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fryhuset (Klubben)