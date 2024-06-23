Kelly Clarkson Fans Request Re-Recordings of “All Songs in Existence” After Incredible Shania Twain Cover

Once Kelly Clarkson covers a song, that song forever belongs to Kelly Clarkson. The first-ever American Idol winner routinely slays other artists’ songs on the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her cover of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” had one fan declaring, “I never want to hear the original again.” Viewers’ reactions were much the same after the “Miss Independent” singer owned this iconic ’90s country-pop ballad.

Social Media Crowns Kelly Clarkson “Queen of Singing”

“You’re Still the One” quickly became Shania Twain’s signature song after the singer-songwriter released it in 1998. The single peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and nabbed Twain two GRAMMY Awards.

Kelly Clarkson performed the classic tune during Thursday’s (June 20) “Kellyoke” segment. The show later posted a video of the performance to its official Instagram page—and fans are still buzzing.

“Can Kelly re-record all songs in existence, please?” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan added, “You are Queen of singing. damn girl.”

“She’s the one and you’re the second, for sure!” one fan wrote.

It wasn’t Clarkson’s first time covering a Shania song. The “Because of You” singer has previously put her spin on hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” and “No One Needs to Know.”

Which Song “Almost Killed” The “Queen of Singing?”

On “Kellyoke,” all songs are just Kelly Clarkson songs in waiting—except for this Bon Jovi tune.

The Emmy winner rode the struggle bus while attempting to tackle the 1990 hit “Blaze of Glory.” In a video posted to social media, Clarkson admitted, “That is the song that almost killed me. Not even ’cause I can’t sing it. I just can’t read.”

A blooper reel showed the “Piece by Piece” singer getting only a couple of lyrics in before stumbling over the lyrics. “Oh man,” she says with a grimace. “My learning disability kicked in.”

The former Voice coach trips up several more times before requiring an intervention from Jon Bon Jovi himself. Clarkson falls to her knees as the “Legendary” singer strolls onto the stage.

“I can’t say the words!” she screams, then stands up to hug the Bon Jovi frontman.

“Come on, girlfriend,” he says, giving Clarkson an encouraging pat on the back,

