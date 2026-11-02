Jonathan Cain Drops Unexpected Bombshell About His Future With Journey

After spending decades with Journey, it appeared that Jonathan Cain was nearing his end with the legendary group. When the band announced the Final Frontier Tour, it was promoted as a farewell. Currently, the tour will end on November 28 in San Francisco. But that might change after recent comments from Cain. At one time, the musician explained that it was the perfect time to “get off the train,” but apparently, Cain might have one more ride left.

Just a few months ago, Cain was speaking with UCR when he admitted it was time to retire. “It just feels like a good time to get off the train. You’ve got to at some point say enough’s enough.” Again, that was before he hit the road for five months of shows throughout North America.

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Now, looking back at that time, Cain had a different outlook. “When I started the tour I was definitely gonna hang it up, and I still don’t know what I want to do moving forward. I’m overwhelmed with the turnout on this tour. It’s so strong. The fans have just been terrific. I’ve always looked at it like, well, you’ve got to know when it’s time to walk away, but just judging from this turnout, maybe we think about it.”

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Jonathan Cain Ready For A “Year Off” After Journey Tour

With Cain watching the success of the tour, he wondered if the future held more for Journey. Not wanting to give fans false hope, he only admitted, “Right now we’re focusing on this tour. We’ve played everywhere we can play, and we’ve really been beating the bushes. I think it’s time for a little bit of a rest, so we’re gonna leave it here and see what happens.”

Having enjoyed the Final Frontier Tour, Cain also improved his friendship with founding member Neal Schon. Although the two lashed out at each other in the past, they have discovered common ground once again.

Another step in the right direction for Cain, Schon, and the future of Journey, there were no promises that Journey would continue past the Final Frontier. And when asked about his own future plans, Cain insisted, “I want to take a year off and just live life for a little bit, ’cause the touring is brutal.”

While Cain appeared ready to step away from Journey just a few months ago, the overwhelming support from fans seemed to change his outlook. And for Journey fans, that was more than enough reason to keep believing.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)