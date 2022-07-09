Journey Releases Latest Album ‘Freedom’

Legendary band Journey has released its latest studio album, Freedom.

The band has also announced an upcoming residency in Las Vegas, which will feature symphony orchestra performances and will launch on July 15. For more information, check HERE.

Journey, who recently played on CNN for the network’s The Fourth in America special and whose lead guitar player Neal Schon recently performed at the NBA Finals, has now also unleashed a new 15-track album of new original songs. The band, which came out of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new studio lineup, is as lively as ever.

Freedom marks Journey’s first album of new material to be released in 11 years, since the 2011 album, Eclipse. Along with Schon, keyboard player Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, the band has also recruited studio bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who earlier played on Journey’s 1986 album, Raised on Radio.

Check out the new album’s track list here below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Freedom tracklisting

Together We Run

Don’t Give Up On Us

Still Believe In Love

You Got The Best Of Me

Live To Love Again

The Way We Used To Be

Come Away With Me

After Glow

Let It Rain

Holdin On

All Day And All Night

Don’t Go

United We Stand

Life Rolls On

Beautiful As You Are

JOURNEY Tour Dates

July 15 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

July 16 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

July 20 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair

July 22 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

July 23 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*

July 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingly Coliseum

July 29 – Las Cruces, NM – NMSU Pan American Center

July 30 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

August 5 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

August 6 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame

August 8 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 – Sparks, NV – Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort

*with symphony orchestra



2023

March 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 9 – Quebec City, Canada – Centre Vidéotron

March 12 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

For ticket info click HERE

Photo by Erik Kabik / courtesy BMG