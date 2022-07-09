Journey Releases Latest Album ‘Freedom’

Legendary band Journey has released its latest studio album, Freedom.
The band has also announced an upcoming residency in Las Vegas, which will feature symphony orchestra performances and will launch on July 15. For more information, check HERE.
Journey, who recently played on CNN for the network’s The Fourth in America special and whose lead guitar player Neal Schon recently performed at the NBA Finals, has now also unleashed a new 15-track album of new original songs. The band, which came out of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new studio lineup, is as lively as ever.
Freedom marks Journey’s first album of new material to be released in 11 years, since the 2011 album, Eclipse. Along with Schon, keyboard player Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, the band has also recruited studio bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who earlier played on Journey’s 1986 album, Raised on Radio.
Check out the new album’s track list here below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Freedom tracklisting
Together We Run
Don’t Give Up On Us
Still Believe In Love
You Got The Best Of Me
Live To Love Again
The Way We Used To Be
Come Away With Me
After Glow
Let It Rain
Holdin On
All Day And All Night
Don’t Go
United We Stand
Life Rolls On
Beautiful As You Are
JOURNEY Tour Dates
July 15 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*
July 16 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*
July 20 – Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair
July 22 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*
July 23 – Resorts World Theatre – Las Vegas, NV*
July 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Tingly Coliseum
July 29 – Las Cruces, NM – NMSU Pan American Center
July 30 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena
August 5 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino
August 6 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame
August 8 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center
Sept 17 – Sparks, NV – Celebrity Showroom at the Nugget Casino Resort
*with symphony orchestra
2023
March 1 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 9 – Quebec City, Canada – Centre Vidéotron
March 12 – Toronto, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
For ticket info click HERE
Photo by Erik Kabik / courtesy BMG