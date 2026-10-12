Journey Drummer Makes Triumphant Return to Stage Just Two Days After Medical Emergency

Last week, Journey took the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for an evening full of hit songs that spanned generations. But the night took a turn for the worse when longtime drummer Deen Castronovo was forced to leave the stage. As fans watched in horror, it was later reported that he was taken to a nearby hospital. Although the concert continued with Steve Toomey taking over on the kit, fans wanted to know what happened to Castronovo. Well, not even a week later, Castronovo was once again behind the drums.

At the time of the concert at the BOK Center, Jonathan Cain apologized for the delay Castronovo’s exit caused. But even then, he didn’t give much information as to what exactly happened. “We’re going to see what happens as this progresses. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re very sorry. We’re hoping it’s only a delay, but please — I’m sorry. Don’t worry. Have your prayers ready. Have your prayers ready for Deen Castronovo, everybody. Thank you.”

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As for Castronovo, he thanked fans for their continued support over the last few days. Sharing a message on Instagram, it read, “Thank you all for the overwhelming love, concern, well wishes, messages and texts over the past couple of days. While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone personally, please know how much your kindness and support mean to me.”

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Deen Castronovo Ready To “Keep On Runnin’”

Aside from sharing his love for fans, Castronovo apologized to those who paid to see Journey perform in Oklahoma. Understanding how hard fans work to see them, he admitted it “touched” his “heart” to see the mountain of support.

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What happened that caused Castronovo to be escorted off stage? According to a spokesperson for the group, the drummer wasn’t “feeling well” during the show and needed to be evaluated by medics.

While Castronovo took a few days to regain his strength, the drummer didn’t miss a beat during his return in San Antonio, Texas. The drummer led on hits like “Precious Time” and “Keep on Runnin’.” He even joined Cain on “Just the Same Way” and “Anytime.”

Right back under the spotlight, the celebration wasn’t over yet, as Journey’s Final Frontier tour will continue throughout October and November.

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey)