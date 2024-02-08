Kacey Musgraves Finds a “Deeper Well” on Newest Single, Announces Album

Kacey Musgraves is back with a new single after teasing a forthcoming project with a video during the GRAMMYs. She released “Deeper Well” today (February 8) along with a music video, and announced the new album of the same name. Deeper Well will release on March 15.

“Deeper Well” starts out with the line My Saturn has returned / I turned 27 and everything started to change, and explores Musgraves discovering what’s best for her in her life right now. The song continues, So I’m saying goodbye to the people who I feel are real good at wasting my time, as if she’s beginning to cut out the toxic parts of her life and heal anew.

Deeper Well is the first new offering from Musgraves since star-crossed from 2021. Musgraves said of “Deeper Well” in a press release, “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course, but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight, and deeper love somewhere else.” That sentiment is prevalent throughout the single, and allegedly on the entire album as well.

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album Deeper Well, First Since 2021

The concept of the “deeper well” of self-healing and discovery is a precious one, and something Kacey Musgraves gets real about in the song. She chronicles her time as a weed smoker, singing, I used to wake and bake / Roll out of bed, hit the gravity bong that I made / And start the day. She continues, For a while it got me by / Everything I did seemed better when I was high / I don’t know why.

Now, it seems, she’s given that up. She sings, So I’m getting rid of the habits that I feel are real good at wasting my time. Kacey Musgraves has turned over a new leaf, or, as she puts it, “found a deeper well.”

Musgraves’ fourth studio album, star-crossed, explored the aftermath of her divorce from country singer Ruston Kelly in 2020. With Deeper Well, she’s learning how to heal, to love, and do what’s best for herself. This is Musgraves at her finest, mentally and musically.

