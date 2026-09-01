Kacey Musgraves Has Sassy Response to Fan’s Criticism of Her Suggestive Disco Balls Prop

Kacey Musgraves is clapping back. The country star recently went viral for a suggestive set piece on her Middle of Nowhere Tour—a pair of flying disco balls—and fans didn’t hold back on the commentary.

“I can’t get behind the large testicles I’m sorry,” one fan commented on an Instagram post featuring the controversial prop.

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Musgraves was quick to quip back, writing, “Well, maybe you can get in front of them.”

The fan took Musgraves’ response in good fun, responding, “Yes ma’am.”

Musgraves debuted the set piece when she kicked off her trek in Chicago last month. At the time, she told the crowd, “This is what it looks like when no one tells me no!”

Kacey Musgraves’ Grandmother Speaks Out About Her Sexy Songs

The singer previously made headlines for her song, “Dry Spell.” The lead singer off of her latest LP, the track discusses a romantically slow period of one’s life.

“It’s been a real long three-hundred and thirty-five days / And the last time, it wasn’t good anyway / I’m so lonely, lonely with a capital ‘H’ / If you know what I mean / I’ve been sitting on the washing machine,” Musgraves sings.

After she released the song, Musgraves revealed that her grandma was decidedly not a fan of the track.

“I’ve never talked about self-pleasure before,” Musgraves told Variety. “So that’s a first for me: ‘Sitting on the washing machine.’ It’s not my grandma’s favorite line, but it’s mine, I guess.”

Musgraves’ grandmother is also not a fan of “Mexico Honey,” the singer’s sexy song about a fling south of the border. The track includes an equally steamy music video as well.

In a post to Instagram, Musgraves shared a screenshot of a group text between herself, her manager, and her grandmother, joking that her manager was “trying to start s**t” with the message.

“Nana, check out Kacey’s new video!!!” Musgraves’ manager wrote in the text. “We think you will love it and we love you.”

Nana did not love it. In fact, she wrote back, “This song will never be on my favorite list!”

Most fans disagree, and have filled arenas across the country to see Musgraves on tour. Next up, she’ll play the final of a two-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM