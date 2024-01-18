Kanye West Flaunts His James Bond Villain Smile With New $850K Titanium Dentures, Films 40-Minute Apology Video 

Kanye West appears to be fully embracing his supervillain era. The controversial rapper took to Instagram to show off his new titanium dentures that can best be compared to a James Bond villain.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s not just people being mean either. The rapper himself made the comparison. Besides sharing an image of the implants, West also shared an image of the James Bond villain Jaws. Jaws had completely metal teeth, so West encouraged the comparison.

The rapper found himself in hot water over the past year thanks to controversial statements about the Jewish community as well as legal disputes over an alleged assault. This is just the latest thing Ye has done to make the headlines.

Despite rumblings that West replaced his teeth with Titanium dentures, sources close to the rapper debunked that rumor to The Shade Room. Per the Daily Mail, a California dentist claims responsibility for the work. The implant is apparently unique to West and costs upwards of $850,000.

Speaking with the outlet, Dr Thomas Connelly explained his work, saying, “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Images via @KanyeWest on Instagram Stories & ArmaLite15OU812 on X

It Isn’t the First Time Kanye West Claimed to Replace His Teeth

It’s not the first time that West’s teeth have been in the news. In 2010, West showed off diamond and gold implants to TV host Ellen DeGeneres. At the time, West claimed he had his bottom teeth removed. He wanted diamonds instead.

“I just thought that diamonds were cooler,’ he told DeGeneres. The shocked TV host questioned this statement, asking, “It’s not a grill?”

However, West insisted he went the full monty, claiming he had his teeth replaced. “It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth,” he said. “I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do.”

Kanye West’s 40-Minute Apology

Fans have questioned whether West actually replaced his bottom teeth for years. They will likely be skeptical of the rapper’s latest dental development. Or, they may be more concerned with the latest delay over his album Vultures. West’s collab with Ty Dolla $ign missed its release date once again with the album now being pushed to February. Fans certainly have their fingers crossed that it releases this time.

In the meantime, TMZ is reporting that West has filmed a 40-minute apology video that he plans to release ahead of the Vultures album hitting streaming platforms.

Kanye West has filmed a 40-minute apology video.



The video is expected to release ahead of his new album, 'Vultures'.



(📰 @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/vkf2CaqFVN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 18, 2024

[Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine]