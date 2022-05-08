Kelly Clarkson Covers Christina Aguilera, Harry Styles, Elton John, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Each week, songwriter and performer (and talk show host) Kelly Clarkson offers fans of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, insightful conversations, great guests, and—yes—music.

Indeed, Clarkson, who is also well known for her role in the popular singing competition shows, The Voice and American Song Contest, is a singer first and foremost. And she demonstrates this on nearly every episode of her popular daytime talk show.

In this past week’s installments, Clarkson offered fans five different performances, during which she covered a number of songs from several beloved artists, from Elton John to Harry Styles to Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into those performances now.

To kick off the week, Clarkson offered a soulful rendition of the Braxton song, “Breathe Again” (as American Songwriter covered HERE).

But not to be outdone, Clarkson followed up Monday’s effort (May 2) with a string of big-name covers. On Tuesday (May 3), Clarkson covered the song, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Then, as the week progressed, the hits kept coming. Clarkson followed up Tuesday’s hit with more, including “King Of Wishful Thinking” by Go West and “Falling” by the one and only Harry Styles.

Finally, to end out the week, Clarkson covered another big-voiced pop star, Christina Aguilera, offering a rendition of Aguilera’s popular track, “Beautiful,” which you can check out below.

The string of five songs marked another fantastic week by Clarkson, who is clearly one of the hardest working people in show business.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM