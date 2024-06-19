Watch the “Hauntingly Beautiful” Kelly Clarkson Cover That Has Miranda Lambert Applauding

There’s no doubt about Kelly Clarkson’s talent as a singer, and she’s proved it yet again! On a recent episode of her Emmy-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner and successful solo artist decided to break out a somewhat difficult song to nail for her Kellyoke segment: Country star Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man”.

Videos by American Songwriter

She absolutely nailed the song from her fellow Texan singer, and Lambert herself had some praise to give. Lambert retweeted a video post of the performance on X with the emojis “💗👏”.

Fans also seemed to love the stellar cover.

“This song is so hauntingly beautiful,” one fan responded to Lambert’s retweet. “Please make it a duet and re-release ❤️”

[Get Tickets To See Miranda Lambert Live In 2024]

“I liked Kelly’s version of it!” said another. “It’s like house that built me though only Miranda can really do it justice ✌🏼 but Kelly can cover anything tbh she’s one of the best vocalist.”

Kelly Clarkson Didn’t Just Nail “Tin Man” on Kellyoke

The Kellyoke segment of Clarkson’s show is a fan favorite, for sure. She’s covered a number of different songs during the segment. And some of them have been pretty surprising.

A few favorites have included “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish and “My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski, both of which have gone viral on TikTok. Clarkson has also covered “Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks and “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes beautifully.

But by far, the best cover Clarkson has done on Kellyoke has to be “Fake Plastic Trees” by Radiohead. It’s a soft, unusual ballad that isn’t really like anything Clarkson has sung before. And naturally, she nailed it. Clarkson really can do it all! It’s a shame she won’t be a judge on American Idol this year.

Photo via YouTube

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.