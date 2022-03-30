Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Name Change to Kelly Brianne—“I’m Still Kelly Clarkson”

Earlier this year, Kelly Clarkson filed the necessary court papers to change her name to Kelly Brianne, saying “my new name more fully reflects who I am.”

However, The Voice coach will still be going by the name we all know her by…Kelly Clarkson. The 39-year-old recently set the record straight in a red carpet interview with People. “No, No No No, I just got divorced so I had to drop my married last name, so I just kept my middle name for my personal life. No, I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I could change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in.”

.@kellyclarkson Sets the Record Straight on Her Name Change: 'Too Late' to Go by Kelly Brianne #PEOPLEtheTVShow pic.twitter.com/7XhxsseZ5n — People (@people) March 22, 2022

According to E!, Kelly’s legal name change to Kelly Brianne has been finalized by a judge this week.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and later filed for divorce in 2020. The couple has two children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Clarkson was granted temporary custody of both children in November of 2020. By July of 2021, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support, monthly, until the divorce was finalized.

Clarkson, who has served as a coach on The Voice for seven seasons and is expected to return for the next season, is also co-hosting the new music competition show American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, which premiered on NBC, on March 21, in addition to hosting her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson recently honored Dolly Parton with a stunning performance of “I Will Always Love You” at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

Check out her performance below:

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM)