Kelly Clarkson Performs a Stunning Rendition of “Christmas Come Early” Just 12 Days Before Christmas

On December 13, just 12 days before Christmas, Kelly Clarkson performed her holiday song “Christmas Come Early” on her daytime talk show. Clarkson was joined by her band Y’all for the performance in a segment called “Kellyoke.”

This single is off of Clarkson’s second Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which was released on October 15 via Atlantic Records. The record features artists Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, and Brett Eldredge, and hit the number one position on Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums chart.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced by NBC Universal Syndication Studios and first aired in September of 2019. Clarkson has won three Emmy Awards for her hosting role on the show.

Watch Clarkson perform “Christmas Come Early,” below.