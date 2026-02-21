Kelly Clarkson Revisits Iconic “Since U Been Gone” High Note at NYC Karaoke Bar

Although the weekend is finally here, fans of The Voice are gearing up for Monday. On February 23, a special season of The Voice will kick off with Battle of Champions. As the name suggests, the season will welcome back Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. With each coach holding at least one win, they will help former contestants try once again to make their dream a reality. But before the season premiere, it seemed that Clarkson and Legend wanted to have a little fun when they crashed a NYC karaoke bar with a special performance of “Since U Been Gone.”

Getting the chance to see Clarkson perform will cost most fans hundreds of dollars. For those wanting to get closer to the stage, that number quickly climbs. But for a few lucky fans, they received a chance of a lifetime when Clarkson and Legend walked into the Baby Grand.

KELLY CLARKSON ATTEMPTING THE “SINCE U BEEN GONE” HIGH NOTE ON THE ORIGINAL KEY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 13 YEARS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nIfVGNWZhv — gab (@owndeceiver) February 20, 2026

While accustomed to performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, Clarkson proved that her voice needs nothing more than an audience. Already bringing in over 649,000 views, fans were simply shocked, stunned, and mesmerized by the power she possessed.

ANOTHER CLIP WITH BETTER AUDIO pic.twitter.com/GLnHq0Muju — gab (@owndeceiver) February 20, 2026

The Singers Who Passed On “Since U Been Gone” Before Kelly Clarkson

As for “Since U Been Gone”, the song was first released on Clarkson’s second studio album, Breakaway. When hitting the airwaves, the song peaked at No. 1 on several charts, including US Pop Airplay, US Pop 100, and the US Dance/Mix Show Airplay. On the Billboard Hot 100, it settled at No. 2.

If the charts weren’t enough, “Since U Been Gone” gave Clarkson a few accolades. At the 2005 MTV Music Video Awards, the singer won Best Female Video and Best Pop Video. And when attending the 48th Grammy Awards, Clarkson won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Written and produced by Max Martin and Lukasz Gottwald, the pair originally presented the song to Pink. But after she declined, they turned to Hilary Duff. But again, she turned the song away after struggling to hit the high notes.

Needing the perfect voice, it eventually landed in front of Clarkson. And well, the rest is pop history. As Clarkson heads back to The Voice, moments like this prove why she remains one of the show’s most formidable champions.

