Kelly Clarkson Reveals Gameplan To Dominate ‘The Voice’ Season 29, Reveals Dream Duet Partner and Delivers a Vicious Burn to Fellow Coaches

Getting her start when winning season one of American Idol, Kelly Clarkson never strayed too far from singing competitions, as she also coached on The Voice. Not only did she coach for nine seasons, but she also won four of them. Holding the most wins of any female coach on the show, Clarkson is prepared to return for a special “Battle of Champions” season. Bringing back John Legend and Adam Levine, the singer offered a glimpse into her winning strategy.

Videos by American Songwriter

With Levine and Legend also having at least one win, the “Battle of Champions” is exactly that. Kicking off on February 23, season 29 will bring forward a new group of aspiring artists. Hoping to lead her team to victory, Clarkson revealed what she considered a winning strategy. And that strategy – “Just be me.”

Although a simple strategy to have, Clarkson explained why her “Just be me” plan will work. “Burn, because I’ve won more [times] than them.”

For those keeping count of how many seasons each coach won, the score was Clarkson – Four Wins – seasons 14 (Brynn Cartelli), 15 (Chevel Shepherd), 17 (Jake Hoot), and 21 (Girl Named Tom). Adam Levine – Three Wins – Season 1 (Javier Colon), 5 (Tessanne Chin), and 9 (Jordan Smith). And coming in last was Legend with one win in season 16, thanks to Maelyn Jarmon.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Reassures Fans She Isn’t Done With Music as She Exits Her Talk Show]

Kelly Clarkson Names Her Dream Duet Partner

Aside from discussing the upcoming season, Clarkson was also presented with an assortment of questions that included asking her to name the one song she listened to on repeat. She answered, “Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours.’” For her dream duet partner, the singer hoped to collaborate with Bonnie Raitt.

Going back before her career on American Idol, Clarkson struggled to name the one singer she listened to the most growing up. She insisted, “I hate this question. Like a billion people.” But only having to pick one, she decided to give a little respect to Aretha Franklin.

Looking beyond her career on the stage, Clarkson, like many, loved nothing more than to relax with some television. But instead of Stranger Things, Landman, or Severance, she went “old-school”, naming, “I watch Pillow Talk with Doris Day and Rock Hudson, like a lot.”

As the “Battle of Champions” approaches, one thing is clear – Clarkson doesn’t need a complicated playbook. With four wins under her belt, don’t miss a new season of The Voice, premiering on February 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)