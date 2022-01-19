Kelly Clarkson Wows with Two Great ‘Kellyoke’ Performances

We’re well past the holiday season but Kellyoke is the gift that keeps on giving.

On her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this week, the skilled vocalist performed two hit songs, “Crazy” by Aerosmith and, in a rare occurrence, a rendition of her own song, “Someone.”

Check out Clarkson’s performance of Aerosmith and “Someone” performance below.

In other Clarkson news, the artist recently said that she may follow Taylor Swift’s lead and re-record some of her earlier music.

“I would,” said Clarkson. “It’s because I feel my voice is stronger than it was when I was 19. I feel like my range is bigger, and it is a different voice.

“It would be interesting to record the songs that I love, and even some of the hits that I actually can’t listen to because sometimes the producer keeps you there for so long because they want it exact,” added Clarkson of re-recording her own music. “At this stage of my life it would be really fun to do.”