Miranda Lambert Reveals How Her Flaming Jacket Came to Be: “How Can We Be on Fire and Not Die?”

When Miranda Lambert takes the stage, she doesn’t just perform. She puts on a show. This is especially true for her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency. During her Vegas shows, Lambert pulls out all of the stops with big stage production, outfit changes, and more. She even has a fringed jacket that sprays fire from the sleeves. During a recent interview, she talked in-depth about the famous flaming jacket.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photos and video clips of Lambert’s flaming jacket have been circulating since she started her Vegas residency. It’s one of the highlights of the show and a great way to punctuate the song “Gunpowder & Lead.” On this week’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show, she took Hall behind the scenes to show off her wardrobe and spill the beans about the fiery jacket.

[Miranda Lambert Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency: Get Tickets]

Lambert introduced Hall to her stylist Tiffany Gifford. The two have been working together to perfect the “Bluebird” singer’s onstage look since she was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2021. Inspired by the iconic and flashy cowgirl outfits on display, they’ve created a closet full of fringed jackets and jumpsuits. Gifford is also the mastermind behind the fire jacket.

Miranda Lambert and Tiffany Gifford Explain the Fire Jacket

Gifford told Hall, “She’s been trying to get me to light her on fire for years,” with a laugh. However, it wasn’t a joke. “I really have! I’m like, ‘How can we be on fire and not die,’” Lambert added.

“It took me a while to come around to it because I’m like, ‘I can’t be that stylist that lights my client literally on fire,’” Gifford said. However, Gifford knows that everything has to be a little flashier in Las Vegas. At the same time, fringe has been Lambert’s “thing” for quite some time. As a result, she landed on fire fringe for the jacket.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Discusses the Different Yet Equally Important Feedback She Gets from Her Mom and Husband]

Lady Gaga’s spark-spewing cone bra inspired Gifford. So, she tracked down the stylist who created it to get some pointers on safely adding some fire to Lambert’s wardrobe.

Watch the full clip below to see Hall try on Lambert’s flaming jacket and more.

Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

If you purchase from links on our site we may receive an affiliate commission