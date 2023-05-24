KISS Cancels Opening Night of U.K. Tour

KISS was forced to cancel the opening show of their 2023 U.K. Tour.
The legendary band was scheduled to appear at Argyle’s Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England, on June 3. The outing served as the official kickoff of their End of The Road World Tour, their farewell trek before they put down their instruments for good.
On Tuesday (May 23), the venue announced the cancellation. The main reason – “Logistical Problems.”
“Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour,” read the statement. “The show at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on Saturday, June 3 now will not happen due to travel, equipment, and logistical complications.”
The band has yet to comment on the sudden cancelation.
They are scheduled to appear at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on June 5. They will stop in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, and more.
Before the musicians travel across the pond, they will perform at the Sonic Temple Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 27. They will embark on their final U.S. and Canada leg in late October, starting in Texas. They will end with a two-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
“We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Paul Stanley told Rolling Stone. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: We’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.”
End of The Road World Tour
October 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
November 19 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage