KISS Cancels Opening Night of U.K. Tour

KISS was forced to cancel the opening show of their 2023 U.K. Tour.

The legendary band was scheduled to appear at Argyle’s Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, England, on June 3. The outing served as the official kickoff of their End of The Road World Tour, their farewell trek before they put down their instruments for good.

On Tuesday (May 23), the venue announced the cancellation. The main reason – “Logistical Problems.”

“Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour,” read the statement. “The show at Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park Stadium on Saturday, June 3 now will not happen due to travel, equipment, and logistical complications.”

The band has yet to comment on the sudden cancelation.

They are scheduled to appear at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on June 5. They will stop in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, and more.

Before the musicians travel across the pond, they will perform at the Sonic Temple Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 27. They will embark on their final U.S. and Canada leg in late October, starting in Texas. They will end with a two-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“We can’t be running around for that much longer in 40 pounds of gear,” Paul Stanley told Rolling Stone. “There’s nothing maudlin about it. It’s a celebration with our fans around the world. We wanted to raise the bar again as to what a band can do live. That’s really what we’ve always done: We’ve always wanted to be the band we never saw. There are a lot of shows out there that have Kiss DNA in them because they really weren’t shows of any magnitude before us.”

End of The Road World Tour

October 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

November 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

November 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

November 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

November 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

November 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

November 19 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

November 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

November 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

December 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

December 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage