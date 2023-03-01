KISS Reveal Final Tour Dates of Their Career

The end is finally near. After more than five decades of performing together, KISS has finally revealed the final dates of their End of the Road Farewell Tour, which will include two shows in December 2023 in their hometown of New York City at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

In addition to the band continuing their world tour in April with dates in South America before the European leg of the tour in the summer, KISS will kick off their final run of shows in the U.S. on Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas, and conclude with two shows at MSG on Dec. 1 and 2.

The band’s final two shows are taking place nearly 51 years to the day KISS played their very first show together on Jan. 30, 1973, at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York.

KISS initially launched its End of the Road Tour in January 2019 before it was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic. The tour resumed in 2021, and in 2022 the band revealed that they are adding on 100 more shows to the tour.

“We don’t know [when the tour will end],” said Gene Simmons. “We’ve never retired before. This is our first time. It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”

Now 73, Simmons recently told American Songwriter that “the end” of KISS, meaning their final live performance, is bittersweet, but there’s really no closure to the band with the opening of the Kiss World Museum in Las Vegas, a KISS cartoon and film in the works, the KISS Kruise, licensing, and everything that will expand the legacy long after Stanley and Simmons have stopped playing on stage.

“It’s happy and sad because things come to an end,” said Simmons. “Your life and my life, even the planet we’re on at some point is just going to stop and maybe that’s OK.”

For Paul Stanley, 71, the heavy touring schedules and donning their suits of armor on stage have taken on physical toll. “Being on tour is pretty much three hours of elation, and 21 hours of being away from home, which honestly is not fun,” revealed Stanley to American Songwriter. “There are nights when I’m going to bed and going, ‘What the hell am I doing here? Why am I here when I have a family home?’ So there certainly is a push and pull, but there’s nothing like being on stage, the gratitude that I feel.”

Still, closing the chapter on KISS performing live is inevitable, shared Stanley. “There are two things that are inevitable: death and taxes,” he said. “And it’s inevitable the demise of us playing as a live band. Do I want to see that day? No. But it’s necessary. Before we have no choice, I’d like to end it.”

Stanley added, “When I think about the end of it, it doesn’t make me happy. I’ll be ecstatic looking at what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve done, but it’s the end of an era. It’s also the end of a huge part of my life.”

Kiss, Final End of the Road 2023 Tour Dates:

April 12 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena Da Amazonia

April 15 – Bogota, Columbia @ Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin

April 18 – Brasilia, Brazil @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

April 20 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Esplanada Do Mineirao

April 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

April 25 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live

April 28 – Buenos Aires, Argentia @ Parque De La Ciudad

April 30 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Santa Laura

May 27 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

June 3 – Plymouth, UK @ Argyle Stadium

June 5 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

June 6 – Newcastle, UK @ Arena

June 10 – Praque, Czech Republic @ 02 Arena

June 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 13 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12 Arena

June 15 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest 2023

June 17 – Munchen, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 19 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow

June 21 – Dresden, Germany @ Arena

June 22 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

June 25 – Cartegena, Spain @ Rock Imperium Festival

June 27 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

June 29 – Tuscany, Italy @ Lucca Festival

July 1 – Mannheim, Germany @ Sap-Arena

July 2 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess-Arena

July 5 – London, UK @ 02 Arena

July 7 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

July 8 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

July 12 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla Amphitheatre

July 15 – Tonsberg, Norway @ Kaldnes

Oct. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Bowl

Nov. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Nov. 15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Dec. 1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Dec. 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

