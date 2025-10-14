Rock & Roll Marriage: KISS’ Gene Simmons Officiates the Wedding of Two Rock Stars in Sin City

For Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey, the two artists shared more than a love for music. They shared a love for each other. And after years of dating, they decided to take their relationship to the next level when they announced their engagement. To make it even better, Benante asked Harvey to marry him when the two visited the Las Vegas Sphere. Keeping with the Las Vegas theme, the two married at the Secret Garden in Sin City with none other than Gene Simmons officiating the ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

Throughout his legacy in the music industry, Simmons held more than a few titles. Other than being a musician and singer, he was also a record producer, actor, and even a television personality. Always looking to add another title to the list, he can now add officiant.

Aside from Simmons officiating the wedding, the ceremony welcomed over 200 guests, which featured members from Dream Theatre, Nickelback, Pantera, and also Mötley Crüe. Turning into a night full of rock history, Eddie Trunk posted a video of the touching moment. “Such a fun night. Saw so many friends. Thanks for having me guys and congrats!”

[RELATED: KISS Legend Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash in Malibu]

Gene Simmons Is In Good Health After Car Crash

Simmons wasn’t the only member of KISS at the wedding. Former guitarist Bruce Kulick was in attendance. He posted a few pictures and videos from the ceremony, writing, “Fun rockin’ time was had by all last night at Charlie and Carla Benante’s beautiful Wedding. Gene officiated, Elvis appeared, Las Vegas Show girls entertained. There was great music, delicious food, an elaborate drone show in the sky above while everyone danced.”

As for Simmons, the singer recently made headlines after crashing his vehicle into a parked car. According to reports, the hitmaker claimed to have fainted while driving. Thankfully, his car, which traveled across several lanes, didn’t hit any other vehicles.

Although shaken from the experience, Simmons updated fans, promising them he was in good health. “I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us who’re horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

In the end, what could have been just another Vegas wedding became a celebration of love, friendship, and decades of rock ‘n’ roll history.

(Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)