Due to overwhelming demand, last week Marling added an additional performance on the same day (June 6th), this time geo-blocked for UK + EU fans only. That performance will take place at 8pm GMT. Tickets will also be capped to a limited number, and have already nearly sold out. More info here.

When purchasing tickets, fans will also be offered the choice of two charities to donate to in addition to their purchase, with Marling herself choosing Refuge and The Trussell Trust as the two to benefit.

Marling’s latest LP is Song For Our Daughter, which came out last month via Partisan/Chrysalis. Announced with only a week’s notice, the album was initially planned for a late summer release.



But as Laura explained in a statement:



“In light of the change to all our circumstances, I saw no reason to hold back on something that, at the very least, might entertain, and at its best, provide some sense of union…An album, stripped of everything that modernity and ownership does to it, is essentially a piece of me, and I’d like for you to have it.“



Song For Our Daughter has since earned Marling career-best reviews in addition to at-home performances with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Tiny Desk, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, and interviews with Song Exploder, All Things Considered, SPIN + more.



