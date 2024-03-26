Country Star Wyatt Flores Expands US Tour in 2024

Rising country star Wyatt Flores is extending his Here There + Gone Tour through September 2024! The 22-year-old Oklahoma native will be taking along a few fellow artists for the brief tour, including Thomas Rowland, Philip Bowen, Noeline Hofmann, Coleman Jennings, and Brendan Walter for various dates. Flores will also be touring before the extended dates.

The extended Wyatt Flores 2024 Tour will begin on July 4 in Isle of Palms, South Carolina at The Windjammer. The final tour date will be September 30 in Los Angeles (Hollywood), California at The Fonda Theatre.

Fans can access the artist presale event via Flores’ website. There are also a couple of presale VIP events going on over at Ticketmaster, which will end soon.

General on-sale for the tour will begin March 29 at 10:00 am local. Once the presale events are over, check what’s available on Stubhub. Stubhub usually has tickets to general sale shows, even if specific tour dates have sold out. Plus, you might get lucky and find tickets that are cheaper in price than face value. It’s worth a shot!

Don’t miss out on this country up-and-comer’s tour! Get your tickets ASAP.

July 4 – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

July 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

July 24 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

July 25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

July 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

August 2 – Billings, MT – Pub Station Ballroom

August 8 – Arnolds Park, IA – Captain’s Getaway

September 12 – TBA, TX

September 13 – TBA, TX

September 27 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces

September 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Photo courtesy of Grand Ole Opry on YouTube

