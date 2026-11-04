Legendary Engineer Who Helped Create ‘Abbey Road’ and Worked With All Four Beatles Dead at 80

In 1964, Phil McDonald took a job at the EMI Recording Studios in the tape library. Over the next few years, he moved his way up the ranks, becoming a tape operator and balance engineer. At only 18, McDonald continuously showed both talent and passion when it came to music. And that talent eventually landed him in the room with the Beatles. With EMI Recording Studios renamed to Abbey Road Studios, McDonald played a crucial role in Beatlemania. Sadly, after decades in music, the sound engineer passed away at 80.

The news of McDonald’s passing was shared by Abbey Road Studios. Releasing a statement, it read, “We are saddened to announce the passing of the wonderful Phil McDonald.” Describing him as a “skilled, deeply trusted, and much-loved engineer,” the studio revealed that his first session with the Beatles was back in June 1965 for “Yesterday.”

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That moment started a friendship that extended to albums like Revolver, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, and The White Album. According to Abbey Road Studios, McDonald only had one goal whenever working. “Phil’s philosophy was always to get as close as possible to recording the true sound he heard in the studio.”

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Phil McDonald Went Far Beyond The Beatles

Aside from the Beatles, McDonald also collaborated with other stars like Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, Squeeze, and Roy Orbison. He even worked on all four solo albums from the Beatles. “Across his career, Phil contributed to some of the most influential albums of all time: All Things Must Pass, Imagine, McCartney I, The Madcap Laughs, Plastic Ono Band, Deep Purple In Rock, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, Living In The Material World, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, Traveling Wilburys Vol.1, Mystery Girl and so many more.”

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In closing, Abbey Road Studios celebrated the fact that McDonald visited the studio just last year. “We were lucky to welcome him back to the studios last year for a look around his old home, a moment we all treasured – now even more. Phil had a fantastic sense of humour, a quiet calm and a clear passion for recording and music.”

For millions of fans, the Beatles created the soundtrack to an entire generation. But behind those legendary recordings were talented individuals like McDonald, whose passion helped bring the music to life. And decades later, that music continues to stand as a testament to his remarkable career.

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)