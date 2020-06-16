D’Angelico Guitars has acquired two boutique style product brands- Supro USA, the revered amplifier company, and Pigtronix, a well-respected guitar pedal maker. All three companies are based in the New York area.

For those who walked trade and guitar show floors in recent years, the pairing of D’Angelico and Supro, two legacy brands, was a common sight. Their pairing as a guitar and amp duo should make for an interesting and exciting partnership. “We have always had a deep appreciation for Supro’s products and brand,” says D’Angelico Chairman John Ferolito Jr. “When the opportunity to acquire the brand arose, we didn’t think twice.”

“This is going to make all three brands even stronger,” says CEO Brenden Cohen. “I can’t wait for our customers to see what we have in store for them.”

Along with Supro, D’Angelico Guitars has also acquired Pigtronix. Both Supro and Pigtronix were previously owned by Absara Audio, located in Long Island, NY. “All three companies having a home base in New York just amplifies the harmony these brands already share,” says D’Angelico COO Jimmy Lovinggood. “The last few months have been an extremely challenging time for businesses across the country and around the world—New York City especially. We began this acquisition many months before COVID-19, and although this is a challenging time for every industry, we truly believe in these brands and decided to move forward in full confidence.”

Supro was originally founded in Chicago in the 1930s, producing amplifiers that were featured on some of the greatest rock records of all time. It was relaunched in 2013 and has gone on to achieve popular status in the music industry. Pigtronix is a fast-growing industry leader amongst boutique pedal companies, featuring forward-thinking design and concepts.

“The acquisition of Supro and Pigtronix by D’Angelico creates a trifecta,” says Dave Koltai, former co-owner of Supro and Pigtronix. “It’s a perfect fit, and I am thrilled to be able to continue making new gear for musicians around the world.” Koltai will be onboard as Chief Technology Officer, continuing to design and develop both Supro Amps and Pigtronix Pedals, alongside D’Angelico’s Executive Vice President of Product Development, Ryan Kershaw. “This is going to allow us to take everything we do to the next level,” says Kershaw.

Though the acquisition is now complete, the brands will enter a transitional phase, developing a new company structure and revised product plan for 2021. “We could not be more excited for what’s to come,” says Cohen. “This is the company I have been envisioning.”