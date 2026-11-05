Legendary Rock Drummer Who Nearly Joined Led Zeppelin and Played on 42 No. 1 Hits Dead at 89

With a career spanning six decades, Clem Cattini left behind a legacy that included a stint with the Tornados. But that was just the start for the session musician as he collaborated with stars like Paul McCartney, the Kinks, Lulu, Paul Weller, Dusty Springfield, the Wombles, the Flower Men, and the Goodies. And throughout that time, he performed on more No. 1 singles in the UK than any other drummer. That number was 42. But with Cattini sadly passing away at 89, fans remembered his talent and how it nearly landed him on stage with the legendary Led Zeppelin.

According to reports, Cattini passed away after suffering a fall earlier in the week. With tributes pouring in for the drummer, Tony Christie offered his love for the musician. More than a fan, Christie watched Cattini in action when they collaborated on the track “(Is This The Way To) Amarillo.”

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But while helping his own song reach the charts, Christie focused on his full career. “So very sad to hear that the great Clem Cattini, drummer of the Tornados and prolific session drummer has passed away. Clem played on more number 1 records than any other British drummer. Clem played on all my early MCA 1970’s albums and all my hit singles including Is This The Way To Amarillo. Not only a World class musician but also a World class gentleman. Proud to have known him. My condolences and love to his family.”

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Why Didn’t Clem Cattini Join Led Zeppelin?

While Cattini’s career brought him in the studio with some of the biggest names in the industry, he nearly took the stage with Led Zeppelin. Having already worked with bass player John Paul Jones in the past, the band’s manager, Peter Grant, asked the drummer to lunch to discuss a “project.” Cattini had no idea that project was Led Zeppelin.

So what happened? “We never had that lunch. Not for any reason. I was just too busy. He called again, but again we didn’t have that lunch. A year later, when Led Zeppelin’s first album was in the charts I saw Peter again and asked him if that was the project he wanted to talk about.”

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Not even needing an answer, Cattini knew it was Led Zeppelin. But he wasn’t one to live in the past. “There’s no point regretting anything. I can’t look back and change things. It wasn’t a conscious decision, just circumstances.”

For some musicians, missing the chance to join Led Zeppelin might have been a lifelong regret. But for Cattini, it was simply another chapter in an extraordinary career. And with 42 No. 1 singles to his name, the drummer left behind a legacy that few musicians could ever hope to match.

(Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)