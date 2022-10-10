Liam Gallagher Brings Attention to Mental Health in “Too Good For Giving Up” Video

Liam Gallagher has an affecting message on mental health in his new video for the single “Too Good For Giving Up.”

Gallagher linked the track, from his third solo album C’mon You Know, released May 2022, to the charitable organization Talk Club, which provides a talking and listening club for men, including therapy and sports groups, a 24-hour Talk feed where men can connect, and more.

Co-founded by Ben Akers after losing his childhood friend Steve Yates to suicide in 2014, Talk Club works to help support male mental health and asks the simple question “How are you? Out of 10?”

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50,” said co-founders Akers and Gavin Thorpes in a statement. “And Liam is a hero to many of that generation. So to be collaborating with him on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club, and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness, will save lives.”

Uplifting lyrics move through Gallagher’s affecting track—Take a step, watch the ground / Rise to meet your feet somehow / When all that you are just ain’t enough / The universe will provide / A guiding hand, a crack of light / You’re too good for giving up.

In the video, directed by Ryan Vernava and Liam Achaïbou, actor David Jonsson of the HBO series Industry portrays a man battling with depression and carrying the weight of a “giant doppelganger on his shoulders, a burden that makes even the simplest of tasks an uphill battle,” according to the video description. He is then approached by a teenager wearing a Talk Club T-shirt reading “How are you? Out of 10?” and the “doppelganger” is finally carried as he finds more support and goes into a pub for a Talk Club meeting.

“We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly seems to be at an all-time high,” said Gallagher in a statement posted on the Talk Club website. “I’ve lost many people far too early, and it’s important to talk. I’m really pleased to be able to help in any way with this song and will be partnering with Talk Club on my track ‘Too Good For Giving Up.’”

All U.K. profits from “Too Good For Giving Up” through March 2023 will be donated to Talk Club. Gallagher will also take over the Talk Club Twitter account (from 11 am-12 pm) on Oct. 13 to discuss mental health issues.

