Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott Perform “Aye” Together on Stage for First Time

One of the most thrilling additions to the track list of Lil Uzi Vert’s June 30 album Pink Tape is the third song “Aye” with Travis Scott. Fans anticipated the song for months, considering Uzi had performed it a few times before during festival sets. But now, Uzi was finally able to join forces with Scott on stage so they could perform it together.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Sunday (July 2), Uzi and Scott both had headline slots at Longitude Festival in Dublin, Ireland. During the evening, Uzi welcomed Scott to the stage during his set so they could rap “Aye” together. With fire shooting up from the stage and Scott roaring his Auto-Tuned refrains, the performance of “Aye” was a sight to behold, especially when noticing how much the Dublin crowd reciprocated the energy from the two emcees. Check out the two videos of the performance below.

Travis Scott & Lil Uzi Vert performed 'Aye' together for the first time in Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/LUYK5qTt9L — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 3, 2023

TRAVIS SCOTT AND LIL UZI VERT ARE PERFORMING TOGETHER IN IRELAND FOR THE FIRST TIME 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/JNSVBO1ywl — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 2, 2023

Ahead of the release of Pink Tape, hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks confirmed Scott’s inclusion as a featured guest. Claiming Uzi had played him the album in full about three weeks before it eventually came out, Akademiks raved about “Aye.”

“(Uzi) has a song with Travis, that shit’s fire… Y’all are super stans so y’all have probably heard every leak possible, but they played this one song with Travis, that shit went crazy,” he said.

“Aye” is now the fourth known collaboration between Uzi and Scott. Aside from their unreleased collaboration “RaRa” from 2016, the duo worked together on “Go Off” in 2017, featuring Quavo, which was included on The Fate of the Furious soundtrack. A year after that, they linked up again for “Watch” with Kanye West, which was meant to be a single for Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld but did not make the final tracklist.

Along with all these vocal collaborations, Uzi also enlisted the help of Scott for his 2020 album Eternal Atake, where he sampled Scott’s 2016 hit “way back” for the LP’s 12th song “Prices.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images