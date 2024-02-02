Listen as ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Takes Another Step Toward Country Stardom With New Single

For Luke Grimes, the music industry is relatively new to the rising star, but that doesn’t mean he is new to the spotlight. Before he graced fans with his country EP Pain Pills or Pews, the actor starred in films like American Sniper, the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and the hit series Yellowstone. Portraying Kayce Dutton alongside the iconic Kevin Costner, Grimes used his success in Hollywood to explore another passion of his, country music. Although it has only been a few months since Grimes released music, he is wasting no time with his newest single, “God And A Girl.”

Releasing his new single, “God And A Girl” takes a deep dive into the magic of finding love in one’s imperfections. And having the support of his lady helps as the single showcases her love for “The man in the mirror” that he hates. With seamless verses surrounding the “scars” of one’s heart and the walls built to “protect” him, the song gracefully concludes that all is needed is “God And A Girl.”

While performed by Luke Grimes, Tucker Beathard, Jason Nix, and Dillon James all helped write “God And A Girl”. And with the actor adding life to the song, fans flooded the comment section with high praise. One comment read, “Absolutely beautiful song Luke!! Love it !! You bring out my heart and soul!! She is one special lady!! Keep on singing!!” Another one declared, “It’s already my favorite song of the year. I’m going to be listening to it all year long and beyond. A song to never forget.”

Luke Grimes Shares His Passion For Music

As Grimes continues to dip his toes into country music, fans are anxiously awaiting the actor to release a full album. Back in October, he discussed breaking into music and how it terrified him. He told Billboard, “There’s some imposter syndrome there. Sometimes it feels like I stepped into somebody else’s job for a minute.”

Besides loving to perform, Grimes added that his real passion for music comes from the songwriting process. “I love all kinds of music, but when I tried to write my own songs, it always came out folky and Americana. I love the whole process of songwriting, just a bunch of people in a room bouncing ideas off one another.”

