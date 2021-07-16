Lorde Beams Up Her “Solar Power” On ‘The Late Show’

13 stories above Broadway, pop singer-songwriter Lorde took to The Late Show Thursday night (July 15) for an entrancing performance on her brand new song “Solar Power,” a guitar-led indie/folk moment sampling her new album of the same name. My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches / No shirt, no shoes, only my features, she sang, a pastel yellow dress billowing around her.

Atop the Ed Sullivan Theatre, the cityscape towered around her, sparkling and effervescent, giving further meaning to her lyrics. Forget all of the tears that you’ve cried / It’s over (over, over, over), she continued. It’s a new state of mind / Are you coming, my baby?

“Solar Power,” co-written with producer Jack Antonoff, basks in “that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June,” she previously shared. As “the first of the rays” for her forthcoming third studio record, which, she promises, is “a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.”

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through,” she added.

Lorde’s Solar Power arrives August 20. In 2022, the performer will tour the world in support of the release.