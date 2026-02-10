‘American Idol’ Contestant Falls to the Floor Over Shocking Post-Audition Surprise

Getting a Golden Ticket wasn’t even the best part of Roelle’s day. On the latest episode of American Idol, the 25-year-old Puerto Rican singer got the surprise of her life after her incredible audition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before her audition, Roelle told the Idol cameras about her journey to the show.

“I’ve loved music since I was a little girl. Back home in Puerto Rico, I really tried every route, every way to be involved in music, but I feel like I never quite fit in that industry,” she said. “I just didn’t want to give up my dream.”

With that in mind, Roelle researched jobs that included housing in California, found a gig at a national park, and packed up her bags and headed to the Golden State.

In doing so, she left her family behind in Puerto Rico, and had been separated from them for six months.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood offered the first of two surprises to the singer, when they revealed that her mom had sent her a note.

“God bless you. I want you to know that I’ll always be here to support you,” Underwood read. “Remember what I’ve always told you since you were little: Dreams do come true. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you. I’m here with you in spirit. I love you with all my heart.”

While Roelle broke down in tears from the note, the camera flashed outside the audition room to reveal that her mom was there in person.

Roelle Delivers Stunning American Idol Audition

Roelle’s mom proceeded to watch her daughter perform Sienna Spior’s “Maybe” from behind the scenes, crying as she saw her daughter’s talent.

“That was really good,” Underwood told Roelle after her performance. “I’m kind of at a loss for words because I didn’t really know what to expect… You can feel so much emotion. It’s incredible. It really is.”

Richie compared Roelle a “songbird,” and Bryan said she made the track “come alive,” before Underwood shared some very happy news with the singer.

“In your mom’s note, she said she was with you in spirit, but she is also with you for real,” Underwood said. “Right now.”

With that, Roelle’s mom walked out from behind a partition, prompting the singer to drop to the floor and cry. The women hugged through tears as the judges took in the sweet moment.

Once the shock wore off, the judges put Roelle through to Hollywood Week, and the singer left to celebrate with her mom.

“I never would’ve thought I would be holding one of these in my hands,” she told the cameras. “This Golden Ticket is like a little bookmark that lets me know that it’s a new chapter.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless