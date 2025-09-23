Luke Bryan Politely Wipes the Floor With Fan in Onstage Dance Battle: “That S— Was Terrible”

Having spent years judging on American Idol, Luke Bryan knew the importance of feedback. Over his time on the show, he helped countless aspiring artists find both their voice and their confidence. And when not on the show, Bryan continued to tour the country, expanding his own career. However, recently, his career and judging roles clashed on stage when he paused his concert to give a fan a much-needed lesson in dancing.

During his Farm Tour, Bryan welcomed a fan on stage for a little dance competition. But it didn’t take long before the country star realized the teenager couldn’t dance. Letting the fan have the spotlight for a moment, Bryan eventually stepped in, insisting, “that s**t was terrible.”

Not taking the moment too seriously, the fan laughed with Bryan as the country singer decided to teach him how to dance properly. “Just slow down. And get it like that.” Bryan seemed to know what he was talking about since the females in the audience went crazy when the singer thrust his hips.

Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Her Thoughts On His Dance Moves

With Bryan trying to make it through “Knockin’ Boots”, he couldn’t get the fan’s dance moves out of his mind. “I’m 49 f**king years old! I’m trying to teach you something!” He then wondered, “Have you ever had sex?”

As the crowd erupted with laughter, Bryan and the fan embraced, making the most out of the hilarious moment.

Known for his somewhat sensual dance moves, Bryan’s wife, Caroline, didn’t take issue with other women looking at her husband. As she put it, “Luke’s a** and his a*** shaking has made us a lot of money, so I’m not gonna…I’m not worried about it.”

Not giving Bryan’s dance moves too much thought, Caroline was sure to add, “It comes with the territory. I knew that girls — you know, as long as they’re respectful, then whatever.”

As for Bryan, he will continue to dance around the country with his Farm Tour before returning to judge another season of American Idol, which will air its season 24 in the spring of 2026.

