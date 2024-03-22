Parker McCollum Fans Go Wild for Country Singer’s Texas-Inspired Golf Shirt

Now that the secret is out about Parker McCollum’s upcoming Texas performance with George Strait, the “Hell of a Year” singer is proudly repping his home state on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Parker McCollum Reveals He’ll Be Back in the Studio Soon: “I’ve Already Written 20 Songs That I Want to Cut”]

Parker McCollum Shouts Out Whataburger With Shirt

The country artist posted a series of photos from a recent golf outing to his Instagram Wednesday (March 20.) For the occasion, McCollum sported a black polo decorated with colorful Whataburger regalia. (For the uninitiated, Whataburger is a Texas-based hamburger chain restaurant that inspires very strong feelings in the Lone Star State.)

“How can I love something so much, yet be so bad at it?” McCollum wrote in the caption.

He was presumably referring to his weak golf game. Earlier this year, McCollum revealed that he and King George played nine rounds of golf in late 2023. It didn’t go well for the “Burn It Down” singer.

“He whooped our a**,” McCollum confessed. “Yeah, he won by a lot.”

Fans Clamor for Whataburger Shirt

Commenters were more interested in McCollum’s choice of attire, however. “ITS THE WHATABURGER SHIRT FOR ME,” one Instagram user commented.

Others demanded to know where McCollum purchased the merch. (A few helpful commenters pointed out that the shirt is available at Whataburger’s online store.)

Even the beloved fast food chain itself weighed in. “Doesn’t matter if you’re good at it as long as you look good doing it,” read a comment from Whataburger’s official Instagram account.

Parker McCollum Wrote One of His Biggest Hits in the Whataburger Drive-Thru

Whataburger runs deep in every Texan’s blood. McCollum is no exception. The artist once revealed on X/Twitter that he wrote a certain fan favorite while waiting on his meal.

In May 2021, the fast-food chain posed a question to its social media followers. “It’s midnight at the Whataburger drive-thru. What’s your order and what song are you blasting for everyone to hear?”

The post garnered more than 1,000 responses, one of them from McCollum. “I wrote hell of a year in the drive thru at 2 o’clock in the morning at the one off William cannon and 35 in Austin, TX and yes that is a true story,” the singer replied.

I wrote hell of a year in the drive thru at 2 o’clock in the morning at the one off William cannon and 35 in Austin, TX and yes that is a true story https://t.co/uB2KL2rtyI — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) May 19, 2021

McCollum is certainly not the first person to find creative inspiration in the Whataburger line. But for most people, it just leads to regrettable texts or embarrassing Instagram stories. Not all of us leave with an RIAA-certified gold hit.

Featured image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images