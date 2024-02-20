Luke Combs Achieves Incredibly Rare Feat with His Latest No. 1 Single “Where the Wild Things Are”

It’s hard to believe that Luke Combs has only been making waves in the country music world for a decade. He released his debut EP in 2014. Then, three years later, he started his domination of the genre with his 2017 debut album This One’s for You. Since then, he has notched 18 No. 1 hits as a solo artist and two as a featured artist. The North Carolina native has also taken home several awards. With his latest accomplishment, Combs enters a very exclusive club.

Combs is the second artist to replace himself at the top of the country charts. The only other artist to claim that accomplishment was Willie Nelson. US Radio Updater shared the news on Twitter earlier today.

Combs’ single “Where the Wild Things Are” reached the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart earlier this week. It replaced Riley Green’s re-recorded rendition of “Different ‘Round Here” which featured the “Hurricane” singer.

According to radio and music historian Chris Huff, Willie Nelson replaced himself on the top of the charts twice in his long and illustrious career. Most recently, Nelson and Waylon Jennings’ “Just to Satisfy You” replaced Nelson’s “Always on My Mind” at No. 1 in May 1982.

Nelson also replaced himself at the top of the chart in 1976. Huff didn’t mention which singles were involved. However, Nelson only released three singles that year. The most successful were “Remember Me (When the Candle Lights Are Gleaming)” from Red Headed Stranger and “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” from The Sound in Your Mind. So, it seems likely that the latter replaced the former at the top spot.

Luke Combs Has New Music in the Works

It would not be surprising to see Combs notch a few more chart-toppers in the coming months. Recently, he shared snippets of two unreleased songs. First, he shared “Plant a Seed” and then “The Man He Sees in Me” made an appearance on his socials. Later, Combs announced that he was back in the studio.

The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer is working on more than his next solo release. Post Malone teased a collaboration with Combs that will likely appear on his highly anticipated country album.

