Luke Combs Blows the 2024 CMA Audience Away with an Electrifying Performance of “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” from the ‘Twisters’ Soundtrack

Luke Combs came into tonight’s (November 20) CMA Awards with three nominations. He’s up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Fathers & Sons is up for Album of the Year. More than a nominee, Combs’ performance was a highlight of the evening. He took the stage and showed the world how he earned his Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year nods.

Combs co-wrote “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” with Jessi Alexander and Johnathan Singleton for Twisters: The Album, the soundtrack for the sequel to the classic 1996 storm chasing classic. Earlier this year, Combs said they kept the lyrics of the song abstract but spent time dialing in the energy and sound. He and his co-writers wanted the song to match the high-octane energy of Twisters and they nailed it. Watch him bring the house down with the high-energy song in the clip below.

Luke Combs Notched a Big Win Earlier This Year

Whether or not Luke Combs walks away with a trophy at tonight’s CMA Awards, he has already experienced a big win this year. Last month, he learned that he would be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame. He got the news during his Bootleggers Bonfire headlining set.

“I would have never expected anything like that,” he said of the honor. “I’m not even certain I deserve something like that,” he added.

Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation spoke about how much Combs deserved the honor in a statement. “Luke’s stellar career, marked by chart-topping hits and a deep connection to his fans, has made him one of country music’s brightest stars and the perfect addition to this prestigious group of honorees,” she shared.

Combs joined the likes of Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and many more on the prestigious Music City Walk of Fame. Later tonight, we’ll see if he can earn another CMA Entertainer of the Year Award.

