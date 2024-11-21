Thomas Rhett & Teddy Swims Join Forces for a Mashup of “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman” and “Lose Control” at 2024 CMA Awards

With the 2024 CMA Awards kicking off tonight, the ceremony featured performances by Chris Stapleton and even Post Malone. From the start of the show, hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson welcomed country music fans to one of the biggest nights in the genre. While several awards were up for grabs and George Strait received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, fans couldn’t get enough of the live performances. And when it came to Thomas Rhett, he decided to share the stage with none other than Teddy Swims for a masterful matchup of two hit songs.

Finding a perfect blend between soul, country, and pop, Swims watched as his hit song “Lose Control” dominated the charts. Growing up with inspirations like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye, the rising star released his debut studio album I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1) in September 2023. Gaining praise, “Lose Control” ended up reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

As for Rhett, he found his footing in country music when writing for stars like Jason Aldean, Michael Ray, and Florida Georgia Line. Eventually exploring his own career in the genre, the singer produced songs like “Marry Me” and “Somethin’ ‘Bout A Woman.” But when taking the stage at the 2024 CMA Awards, Rhett and Swims mashed their hit song together for a genre-bending performance that is sure to be remembered.

Phew! @ThomasRhett and @teddyswims are lighting up the #CMAawards stage! We'll be thinking about that performance for a minute! 😍 pic.twitter.com/DrNENtVScm — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) November 21, 2024

Thomas Rhett Talks “Instant Musical Chemistry” He Found With Teddy Swims

Looking online, fans shared their excitement about the mashup, commenting, “Damn guys…I didn’t think I could like this song MORE than I already did…but… y’all kicked it up!” Another comment added, “Wow!!! blowing it out the water!!! You two sing so well together. Love that grooving bumping and grinding music!” And one fan insisted, “There is something about this song that makes me proud to be a woman! Thanx!”

Before the two entertained the stars at the CMA Awards, Rhett discussed working with Swims on “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Woman.” “This collaboration has been something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now. Teddy and I first met through our producer Julian Bunetta back in 2020, and it was pretty much instant musical chemistry.” He continued, “I sang on his song ‘Broke’ and then we ended up writing ‘Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)’ in under an hour. I’ve been wanting to release something with him again ever since, and his voice on this song is insane.”

For those who might have missed the 2024 CMA Awards, don’t worry, the entire ceremony can be streamed on Hulu starting tomorrow.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)