Madonna’s 1987 MTV Video Music Award for “Papa Don’t Preach” Sells at Auction

Madonna’s MTV Video Music Award (Moonman) statuette, which she won for her 1986 hit “Papa Don’t Preach” recently sold at auction for nearly $40,000.
Up for auction from Nov. 18 through Dec. 7, the award was previously owned by a former member of Madonna’s management team and includes a notarized letter of provenance.
The award, which features an engraved metal plaque on the base with the MTV logo, reads: “Video Music Award, 1986–1987, Madonna, Best Female Video, Papa Don’t Preach” and was estimated to sell for $60,000 via through RR Auction.
Released in 1986 on her third album, True Blue, “Papa Don’t Preach,” which was written by Madonna and Brian Elliot, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and became her fourth No. 1 hit.
The video, directed by James Foley, who had worked with Madonna on “Live to Tell,” features her in a storyline centered around the lyrics addressing the choices that come after a teen pregnancy. Filmed in the New York City boroughs of Staten Island and Manhattan, the video is more cinematic, with Madonna donning a platinum blonde crop, and stars the late Danny Aiello as her father.
In addition to winning Best Female Video for “Papa Don’t Preach,” Madonna also picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for the song.
Photo by Dirck Halstead/Liaison