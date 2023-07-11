Meek Mill Shows Support for Tory Lanez Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

On Friday (July 7), Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill served as the headliner for Rolling Loud’s Portugal festival. During his set, after performing his 2016 song “Litty,” which features Tory Lanez, Meek decided to show solidarity for Lanez, who is currently sitting in jail awaiting his August 7 sentencing.

Videos by American Songwriter

“That was fucking lit,” he said to the crowd. “Free Tory Lanez, too, one time.”

Along with “Litty,” Meek and Lanez have worked together multiple times vocally, establishing a formidable working relationship. Whether it be hits like “Lord Knows” from Meek’s 2015 album Dreams Worth More Than Money, or “DrIP DrIp Drip” from Lanez’s 2018 LP LoVE mE NOw?, the duo was able to build chemistry coupling Meek’s aggressive rapping with Lanez’s crooned vocals.

But, in December 2022, Lanez was found guilty in a Los Angeles court of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having an unregistered loaded gun in a vehicle, and discharge with gross negligence. This came over two years after he was alleged to have shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion her foot in Summer 2020.

Facing an expected minimum of nine years in prison, and recommended by the prosecution to earn 13 years, Lanez has already had a motion for a re-trial denied. So, while Megan has been aiming to return to a sense of normalcy in her life, specifically with her mental health, Lanez is likely preparing to spend about a decade behind bars.

Regardless, Lanez is still releasing music, aiming to feed his fans in his absence. In late July, he connected with Ohio native Trippie Redd for their new song “Hurts Me,” as the song’s snippet had been going viral on social media prior to its official release.

Overall, there has been somewhat of a split in the music industry when it comes to supporting either Lanez or Megan. Although mega-stars like Adele have voiced their love and support for Megan, it surely comes as a surprise to some that other big names like Meek and Trippie would still unwaveringly stick by Lanez’s side.

Watch the clip of Meek Mill shouting out Tory Lanez during his performance below.