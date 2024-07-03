Meet the 2023 Song Contest Category Winners

We caught up with American Songwriter’s 2023 Song Contest First and Second Place category winners to learn about the inspiration behind their songs.
If you haven’t had a chance to check out the full list of incredibly talented winners click here. Also, don’t forget to enter the 2024 Song Contest open now!
Americana First Place Winner:
“Stardust” By Meg McRee
Writing songs has become the main way I make sense of the world around me and I loved playing with perspective while writing “Stardust.” I wanted the story to depict a sort of out-of-body experience. There’s this weird cognitive dissonance that happens when someone knows the consequences but makes the mistake anyway, over and over again. I know the feeling well but enjoyed the challenge of describing it with a song.
Americana Second Place Winner:
“Ain’t My First Rodeo” By India Ramey
“Ain’t My First Rodeo” has me putting on my “bullshit kickers” and casting out narcissist, energy vampires that seek to siphon off my power. Once you have survived one, you know the signs to look for. It’s a song that says, I’m on to you, I know your tricks and I’m not the one. I want anyone who has survived narcissistic abuse to feel heard and empowered by this song.
Blues First Place Winner:
“Won’t Be Around” By Bobby Cole, Larry D. Robertson, Terry Blade
“Won’t Be Around” is a song from my album “Ethos: Son of a Sharecropper.” The album’s title is a reference to me (Terry Blade) being a descendant of African-American sharecroppers from Colerain, North Carolina. At its core, the song is about leaving an abusive relationship by having the will to speak it, the courage to do it, and the strength to never return to it.
Blues Second Place Winner:
“My Strength is Gone” By Solomon Brown (Lord Solomon)
The single “My Strength is Gone” off my debut EP “Baptize Me Everywhere” is one of the most transparent works of art about a person who loves someone who doesn’t love them back. It’s hella vulnerable and makes you think if the person you’re with really feels the same way about you as you do about them.
Christian Music First Place Winner:
“Joy In The Battle” By Major Johnson Finley, Joaquin Bynum (MAJOR.)
Three years ago during GRAMMY week in Vegas, I (MAJOR.) was introduced to co-writer/producer Joaquin Bynum by Michelle Bell of RocNation Publishing. Writing “Joy In The Battle” alongside Joaquin Bynum was truly divine… it was MAJOR.! Now as part of my EP “The Hope Of My Soul”, I have an award-winning hope anthem to inspire the nation and beyond!
Christian Music Second Place Winner:
“For Such A Time As This” By Amanda Nolan, Kayliann Lowe, Doug Lowe
“For Such A Time As This” is my (Amanda Nolan) second single and it has already caught the attention of Christian music lovers, radio stations, and some of the biggest names in the industry. This song was inspired by the Book of Esther and it is an encouraging anthem for those feeling scared to step into what God has called them to do. I want to show the world that with God, anything is possible.
Country First Place Winner:
“Comeback Kid” By Joey Hendricks, Andy Albert, Zach Abend
I’m Joey Hendricks, a songwriter from Anacortes, Washington who moved to Nashville seven years ago to pursue music and songwriting full time. The inspiration behind “Comeback Kid” was really just wishing you could go back to your younger self before love, heartbreak and life begin to distort your old innocent view of the world, and the safety I felt when I was a kid and didn’t really know any better. This song is about that.
Country Second Place Winner:
“If I Die Today” By Brett Matthews, Classified
“If I Die Today” was inspired by a tragic loss in my hometown that really made me realize just how precious and short life can be. I wanted to say a few things to the ones I love because there’s just no guarantee that we will see tomorrow. You know, “If I Die Today, let my family know that I was happy.” That kind of thing.
Folk/Singer-Songwriter First Place Winner:
“i’m not in love with you” By Lydia Frutig, Alex Nobile, Nate Sander, Wesley Henry
“I’m not in love with you” came after a break up where I realized I was hiding such an important part of myself in order to make the relationship succeed. So when I regained that part of myself, I became unrecognizable to the person. It made me see that they didn’t really know me in the way I wanted.
Folk/Singer-Songwriter Second Place Winner:
“Billy” By Daniel Herr
The track “Billy” was written after a therapy session during which I uncovered a painful childhood memory of someone telling me to stop dancing because “boys don’t move like that.” I wrote “Billy” as a message to my younger self and hopes it will also encourage anyone else who‘s ever felt like they needed to hide in order to fit in and be loved.
Hip-Hop/Rap First Place Winner:
“Drama” By Leshaun Nash
“Drama” was the first single that I wrote for my sophomore album. I wanted to set the tone by captivating my listeners with witty, punchlines and an energetic flow- while also paying homage to some of my favorite artists in the midst of the creative process.
Hip-Hop/Rap Second Place Winner:
“Flee Steppa” By Jamal Hall (Willy Flee)
“Flee Steppa” has been a massive success, garnering millions of streams and views. Born out of my roots in Canarsie, Brooklyn and influenced by the burgeoning drill music scene, particularly with figures like Pop Smoke emerging, I aimed to infuse the genre with a fresh perspective. Coming from a UK background where drill music is prevalent, I sought to blend elements of dance and gangsta themes, creating a unique and infectious sound that resonated with audiences worldwide.
Indie First Place Winner:
“Sad Bird Still Sings” By Eloise Alterman, Dan Henig
I have always felt everything in my life so deeply which has made songwriting a form of therapy for me. “Sad Bird Sings” was born from a place of introspection and vulnerability. I think everyone hides their pain in order to protect themselves. I had written the song about smiling on stage for people while singing love songs while the truth was that I was completely broken inside. Through ‘Sad Bird Sings’, I aim to connect with listeners on a level that lets them be vulnerable as well, offering a glimpse into the universal journey of embracing both the darkness and the light within ourselves.
Indie Second Place Winner:
“Permanent Resident” By Skyler Mayes
My fascination with words ironically began with a struggle to communicate. Suffering from undiagnosed OCD and hidden abuse, I found writing not only to be a desire but a need. I had become stagnant in my writing until the end of a long-term relationship re-lit the need. This grief drew me back to write my first single, “Permanent Resident”. As a result, a wake of unearthed pain found its language and became my first solo project, (focused on childhood development), which will be released this Winter.
Pop First Place Winner:
“All My Exes’ Moms” By Brooke Alexx, Will Jay, Jxndren, De’La
My goal as an artist has always been to create pop songs that are as clever as they are catchy, largely influenced by the songwriting culture here in Nashville, where storytelling and lyricism reign supreme. I wrote “All My Exes’ Moms” while participating in an AAPI songwriting camp with all writers and producers of Asian descent. Little did I know that this silly breakup song would soon become the biggest leap for my music career yet. Its viral success led to millions of streams, tours across the US, and a whole lot of gratitude for my exes’ wonderful mothers.
Pop Second Place Winner:
“Another Kind of Love” By Madilyn Paige, Aaron Kellim, Jay Denton, Ariel Lask
I am an American pop singer-songwriter with an indie-electro-pop sounds. I first entered the music scene at 16 when I became a contestant on Season 6 of “The Voice” in 2014. Over the past three years, I have released three albums of original music – including Another Kind of Love – which was a finalist in the American Songwriter Song Contest in the pop category.
Rock First Place Winner:
“Matador” By Micah Smith, Nadia Vaeh (Empty Atlas)
While I love co-writing and want to get more into that world, my main outlets have been my band Empty Atlas and new solo project Stray Gold. “Matador” is a song I wrote for Empty Atlas about pursuing your passion and coming up short. But it’s also about realizing why it’s worth pushing through that every time. So many songs have helped me pull back from low points over the years, so I hope “Matador” can be that for someone.
Rock Second Place Winner:
“i was a virgin (on drugs)” By Halo Kitsch
My most recent single “i was a virgin (on drugs),” produced by Ben Zelico, is the sonic representation of a middle finger held defiantly to the sky, pointed at my past, and standing strongly amidst the rubble of a younger, weaker version of myself. An ode to naivety & corruption, but redemptive in nature, the track leaves its listener with the feeling that they are powerful because of what they have overcome and not in spite of it. Lemons, into lemonade. Circumstance into opportunity. The Queen of Silver linings once again reminds us that wounds heal… scars fade.
Teen First Place Winner:
“Sweet Talker” By Kaiya Gamble, Spencer Cheyne, Justin Kudding
Hello to whoever is reading this! My name is Kaiya Gamble, I am a 17 year old recording artist, performer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter who strives with my music to make people feel a little less alone in what they are going through. My songs come from many places, but ‘Sweet Talker’ was a story that unfolded unexpectedly as I put my hands to the keys. It is a goodbye to the toxic people in and around your life, and a hello to the power you hold within yourself.
Teen Second Place Winner:
“Whisper” By Asher Hinton, Lars Jensen
My (Asher Hinton) song, “Whisper”, is a tribute to my late grandfather, “PopPop”. He was one of the most caring, influential people in my life, so his passing greatly affected my artistry. Songwriting has become a newfound love and passion for me.