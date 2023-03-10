Megan Thee Stallion Set to Return to Stage for NCAA Final Four

After a turbulent end to 2022, Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to start performing again.

On Friday (March 10), the Houston native announced her upcoming return to the stage. In her very own hometown, Megan is set to deliver a live performance at the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival on March 31.

In celebration of the men’s college basketball Final Four and national championship, Meg’s performance, on the last Friday of March, will be her first live performance in months. The event takes place at Discovery Green park in Houston.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” she said in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

One of Megan’s most recent performances came when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. Singing and rapping “NDA,” “Anxiety,” and “Plan B” from her August 2022 album, Traumazine, Meg wore both hats as an actor and artist, participating in multiple skits for the SNL episode as well.

However, just weeks following her appearance, Megan had to partake in the court hearing for Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez, in December. Stemming from the Summer 2020 incident where Peterson allegedly shot her multiple times in the foot, the case ended with him being convicted on three counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Looking forward to the March performance, Megan will be accompanied by a few other superstars for the Final Four weekend. Saturday (April 1) will see Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers perform, and Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton will close out the weekend on April 2. Free tickets for the event are available, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella