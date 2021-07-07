Metallica, Eric Church & George Strait to Play in ATLive Weekend in Atlanta

ATLive, a weekend concert series in Atlanta, is planned for November 5-6 with an all-star lineup. Performers will take the stage in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the center of the city. The festival has a night dedicated to country music and one for rock ‘n’ roll, with country performers George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on November 5 and rockers Metallica, Greta Van Fleet and Cage the Elephant on November 6.

As the second ATLive weekend ever, the concert series is ready for its comeback after not having a 2020 installment for apparent reasons. In 2019, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and this year’s headliner, George Strait, played the packed stadium of over 90,000 fans.

In the 2021 promotional video, George Strait says with bright eyes, “Hello Atlanta, it’s been a while.” Lars Ulrich of Metallica enthusiastically continues, “You better open the roof! We’re gonna blast it open! Come see us play live.”

The concert weekend is also giving back to the community through donating a portion of its proceeds. Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands, which supports workforce education and fights hunger, and Military Warriors Support Foundation, which works to provide housing for U.S. veterans, will receive a portion of the proceeds.

Tim Zulawski, SVP for AMB Sports and Entertainment, commented on the concert weekend in a statement: “We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists. From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need.”

You can purchase tickets for ATLive when they go on sale July 16 via Ticketmaster here for 11/5 and here for 11/6.