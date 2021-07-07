Courtney Barnett Shares “Rae Street” off Upcoming Third Album ‘ Things Take Time, Take Time’

Now three years since her more introspective frustrations of Tell Me How You Really Feel, Courtney Barnett is in a happier place and shares reflections of happier times on third album Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists), out Nov. 12.

Written in 2019 and recorded at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 with producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa (Kurt Vile, Warpaint, Cate le Bon) in Sydney and Melbourne, Things Take Time… gives an intimate look into Barnett’s personal healing, self observations, and love, opening on one of 10 stories: “Rae Street.”

Singing time is money, and money is no man’s friend, Barnett delicately maneuvers around the push and pull of everyday life and a busied modern world.

Teasing a 13-second snippet of “Rae Street,” listed as “All Eyes on the Pavement” under the moniker Oliver Paul—also the subject of her “Elevator Operator,” off her 2015 debut Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit—Barnett included the short track on her “Tell Me What You’re Listening To” Spotify playlist.

Barnett recently revealed her upcoming 2021-2022 North American tour dates, and joined Julia Jacklin, and Stella Donnelly on stage for a rendition of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” during a recent show in Australia.

Things Take Time, Take Time Track List:

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night