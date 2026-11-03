Mick Jagger Gives His Stamp of Approval to Rising Rock Star’s Cover of Rolling Stones Classic

Mick Jagger is singing Sam Fender’s praises. After the latter artist recorded a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” Jagger spoke out about the resulting song.

“I’m a fan of Sam’s work, so I was pleased to hear he was covering one of my songs,” Jagger said in a press release. “I think he’s done a great job with it.”

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For his part, Fender said that “it was a privilege to rework such an iconic song by such a legendary band.”

“In the spirit of Christmas, we rerecorded the children’s choir with the kids from my old school, John Spence Community High School, and we arranged a brass section with the Easington Colliery Band,” Fender, who produced the track alongside Joe Atkinson and Dean Thompson, further revealed.

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What to Know About Sam Fender’s Christmas Ad

Fender recorded the cover for a John Lewis’ annual Christmas ad. The U.K. retailer is known for its annual holiday season ad, which always features a cover performance of a popular song.

Since this year marked the 20th such commercial, the retailer pulled out all the stops. Dame Kristin Scott Thomas starred in the ad, which Lucy Forbes directed.

The ad, the retailer said, “touches on a relatable modern truth: the fear of not finding the ‘perfect gift’ can overshadow the simple pleasure of giving something thoughtful this festive season.”

“The John Lewis Christmas advert is a beloved tradition, but for its 20th edition, we wanted it to feel extra special,” Rosie Hanley, the Marketing & Loyalty Director at John Lewis, said. “Bringing in the sparkle of Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Fender has helped bring this story to life beautifully.”

“It’s a storyline that so many of our customers will relate to. I’ve definitely resorted to putting cash in an envelope for fear of getting it wrong. But our message this year is simple: ‘Don’t give up on giving,’” she added. “We hope this restores the nation’s gift-giving confidence and encourages customers to rediscover the joy of choosing something truly thoughtful for the people they love.”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The British Museum Ball 2026