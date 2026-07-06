Miranda Lambert Pulls Back the Curtain on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding With New Photos

As Americans all over the country spent the weekend celebrating America’s 250th birthday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started a new chapter in their relationship as the two finally tied the knot. On July 3, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially married before a massive crowd at Madison Square Garden. With the guest list including icons, legends, and more than a few celebrities, it appears that Miranda Lambert made her way to the event. And wanting to bring something back for fans, she shared some special pictures from the day.

Since the sign outside of MSG read “Just Married,” Swifties have mined nearly every corner of social media, looking for pictures and videos from the day. Although Swift and Kelce hoped to keep the celebration somewhat private, fans are clamoring to get their hands on any image of the special day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a collage of pictures from the wedding, Lambert only wrote in the caption, “NYC. Congrats Taylor and Travis.” Adding the pictures, they included Lambert, her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Maren Morris, and Kelsea Ballerini. And while they were there to attend one of the biggest weddings of the year, one fan demanded, “So Miranda, Maren, and Kelsea collab when?”

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Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Keep Wedding Party Simple

Although a collaboration between the three singers would be a hit for sure, the day wasn’t about careers. Thrilled for Kelce and Swift, comedian Adam Sandler surprisingly officiated the wedding. On Swift’s side, she decided not to have bridesmaids. Instead, she opted for only a Man of Honor, which was her brother, Austin Swift. Turning to Kelce, his Best Man was his brother, Jason Kelce.

While the future is wide open for the newlyweds, a source close to the couple raved about how Swift has embraced the Kelce family. “She goes out of her way to show the whole family how much she cares for not just Travis, but all of them, down to Jason’s kids. They’re all very, very happy that Travis has Taylor in his life. She’s entirely changed his world in all the best ways, and they’re true partners. Taylor gets along so well with the family and they’re just her biggest fan.”

Even though Swift and Kelce are expected to keep much of their married life private, glimpses like Lambert’s photos have only fueled fans’ excitement. And it’s safe to say, as time goes on, more videos and pictures are sure to surface.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)