Morgan Myles Fights Back Tears at Opry Debut Invitation

Morgan Myles is welcoming the new year with a special honor.

Fresh off her successful run on season 22 of The Voice, Myles will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on January 6 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In a video, the Opry’s Jenn Tressler calls to tell her the big news while Myles is driving through Arkansas on her way home after The Voice finale.

Myles is overcome with emotion when Tressler asks if she wants to make her Grand Ole Opry debut, gasping and covering her mouth with her hand. She then immediately begins to cry. “I’m ugly crying,” Myles says as she fans her face. “I’m so excited.”

“I seriously CAN NOT believe this… it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to 1.) play the @opry 2.) play the @theryman and I get to do both Jan 6th… I’m seriously just overwhelmed for this moment…” she raves in the caption. “Let’s have a heck of a celebration #Nashville this happened so fast, I’m not even home yet from @nbcthevoice but I’ll figure out an after party here soon, tix are on opry.com now;) thank you @opry & @theryman this is truly an honor,” she adds in another post.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that country legend Vince Gill will also be performing the night of her Opry induction, which Myles calls a “dream come true.”

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native selected Camila Cabello as her coach in the auditions, where she sang Leonard Cohen’s timeless “Hallelujah.” She advanced all the way to the finale, where she came in third place behind runner-up Bodie and winner Bryce Leatherwood, who continued Blake Shelton’s streak as the most-winning coach in the show’s 11-year history.

Throughout the series, Myles performed several country songs including Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and Little Big Town’s Grammy-winning “Girl Crush.” She also paired up with her coach Cabello to sing her hit, “Never Be the Same.”

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC