Morgan Wallen Concert Takes Bizarre Turn After Fan Allegedly Pees on Family

Over the weekend, Morgan Wallen traveled to Baltimore for a string of shows at the M&T Bank Stadium. With thousands upon thousands of fans packing the arena, the country singer didn’t disappoint. But at the same time, for one family, it was a night they will never forget. And it wasn’t because of the hitmaker. Instead, for Troy Grevelding and his family, the night was completely ruined after a drunk fan decided to relieve himself on them. And to make matters worse, Grevelding suggested that local police wouldn’t arrest the individual.

With fans willing to spend thousands of dollars for a single ticket, they weren’t about to miss Wallen singing their favorite song. If that wasn’t enough, any person who has ventured into a stadium bathroom knows how ungodly that place can be. And for some, using the bathroom in the stands is the only option. Although, it should be stated that it is never an option.

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Still, Grevelding’s nightmare started when he and his wife felt something hitting their legs. When turning around, he claimed to see a man exposing himself. And it wasn’t just Grevelding and his wife, his brother and young niece were in attendance. Thankfully, stadium security quickly interjected, removing the drunk fan from the area.

🚨Wow! A man and his family go to a Morgan Wallen concert and some guy relieved himself on them😱



—Naturally he calls the police, but when they arrive they tell him they cannot arrest this man due to Maryland laws.



—He says, “so a man can pull out his____urinate on me, my… pic.twitter.com/MtOmvCgeti — AmyLouWho (@perseverare1776) July 20, 2026

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Morgan Wallen Fan Shocked Over Police Response

Although Grevelding felt that the man was intoxicated, he was shocked when the local police didn’t take him into custody. “I’m going to make it known that I had a gentleman with his (penis) out at a Morgan Wallen concert (urinate) on me, my brother, and my niece and the Maryland State Police can do nothing about it. Not a thing.”

Stunned by the lack of response from the police department, Grevelding continued, “And it’s absolutely OK, and they are going to say, ‘Do what you want to do if you want to press charges.’”

While irate, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police later found the man and detained him outside of the stadium.

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or whether charges will ultimately be filed. As the investigation continues, it remains unclear what offenses the individual could face.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)