Morgan Wallen Cracks Joke at First Show Following Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen has broken his silence on the April 7 incident that led to his arrest at a Nashville bar. The “Last Night” singer publicly accepted responsibility for his behavior while assuring fans that the case would not impact his One Night at a Time tour. During a recent stop in Mississippi, Wallen again addressed his arrest — sort of.

Morgan Wallen Admits He’s “Still a Little Rowdy”

Wallen took the stage Saturday (April 20) at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Award winner returned to the University of Mississippi campus in a conciliatory mood. He left nearly 60,000 fans furious in April 2023 when he abruptly canceled a concert at the same venue moments before he was set to perform.

The Tennessee native waxed nostalgic as he prepared to perform “’98 Braves,” off his 2023 album One Thing at a Time. Wallen, 30, played pitcher and shortstop for the Gibbs High School baseball team. During that time, his coach, Geff Davis, “never gave up on me,” the country star said.

“When I was a junior in high school, I almost got kicked off the team,” Wallen told the crowd. “I was a little rowdy back then.”

“I guess I’m still a little rowdy now,” he added with a chuckle.

A Refresher on Wallen’s April 7 Arrest

Wallen was arrest earlier this month. The “Cowgirls” singer is facing three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct following an April 7 incident at Chief’s, Eric Church’s bar.

According to reports, Wallen threw a chair from the six-story venue’s rooftop. The chair landed about 3 feet from police officers who were monitoring the street in front of the bar.

On Friday (April 19), the “Wasted On You” singer addressed the matter for the first time on social media.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote on X/Twitter.

He added, “I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

While Wallen has courted controversy at various points throughout his 10-year country career, it has done little to cloud his success. And according to the comments on a video posted to TikTok, his fans aren’t going anywhere.

“We love Rowdy !!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Never giving up on morgy baby,” another chimed in.

