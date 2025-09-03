Morgan Wallen Is on Fire: The Country Star Just Did Something No Other Artist Has This Summer

Coming in at almost two hours long, Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem completely took over country music. Released back in May, the album quickly landed No. 1 on the charts in the UK, US, and even Canada. Thanks to songs like “Just in Case”, “What I Want”, and “Lies Lies Lies”, Wallen appeared to have yet another hit album on his hands. And this time, his album sat at No. 1 for 12 nonconsecutive weeks. Not finished yet, it seemed that I’m The Problem had a few more records to set when it helped Wallen become the first artist to have three songs on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart.

When constructing the Songs of the Summer chart, Billboard looked at hits that made it on the Hot 100 chart starting on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day. With such a small window, Wallen found the sweet spot thanks to “Just In Case”, “I’m The Problem,” and “What I Want.” Taking over the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spot, Wallen beat out Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and even Kendrick Lamar. The only artist to beat Wallen was Alex Warran with “Ordinary.”

The Top 10 Songs of Summer List”:

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren “What I Want” – Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae “Just In Case” – Morgan Wallen “I’m The Problem” – Morgan Wallen “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Golden” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI “Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan “Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter “Love Me Not” – Ravyn Lenae

Morgan Wallen Sets Records While Skipping Grammys

Although not grabbing the top spot on the Songs of Summer chart, the album already brought in over 740 million streams on Spotify alone. Looking at Wallen’s collaboration with Tate McRae on “What I Want”, the song gained a mountain of praise from fans. “Their voices go so well with each other. His deep and raspy voice mixed with Tate McRae’s light and angelic voice creates such a beautiful harmony. And tates background vocals are immaculate.” Another person added, “This song stays on repeat.”

Outside of setting records, Wallen shocked many within the music industry when he decided not to submit I’m The Problem for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Instead of chasing trophies, Wallen made it clear that I’m The Problem was never about accolades – it was about telling his story his way, and letting the fans decide its legacy.

