Morgan Wallen Tells Fans He’s “Staying Out of Trouble,” Promises New Music In First Public Update In Some Time

Trouble and Morgan Wallen seem to go hand in hand lately. The “Last Night” singer still has multiple felony charges pending against him stemming from an April incident at Eric Church’s bar. However, at the same time Wallen stands accused of breaking the law, he’s also breaking records. Recently, Wallen took to social media to give fans a long-overdue update on his life—including when they can expect new music.

Morgan Wallen Has Just Been “Laying Low”

From his car, the country hitmaker gave fans a life synopsis in a video posted Wednesday (June 19) to his Instagram stories. The 31-year-old Tennessee native says he’s spent the last couple of days in the studio. This is surely music to fans’ ears as they anticipate the follow-up to 2023’s record-breaking One Day at a Time.

“I’ve really just been hanging with my kid, making music, golfing, swimming, but mostly just laying low and staying out of trouble,” Wallen said.

He cracks a smile at that last part. Wallen has mostly kept mum on his April 7 arrest at Chief’s, Eric Church’s bar in Nashville. The CMA Award winner is facing three Class E felony counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, along with a Class C misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct. The charges came after Wallen allegedly threw a chair from the sixth-story roof in downtown Nashville.

I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

New Single On the Way, Along With “Plenty More” Music

Next, Morgan Wallen tells fans that his upcoming single “Lies, Lies, Lies” is coming out “real soon.” The “Whiskey Glasses” singer premiered the then-untitled song back in February during a pop-up surprise show for iHeartRadio at SoHo House in Nashville.

Countrytown has reported “Lies, Lies, Lies” will drop July 4. And technically, that is “real soon.”

“Excited for that one,” Wallen said of “Lies, Lies, Lies.” “And got plenty more in the pipeline.”

The “Cowgirls” singer also touched on his latest collaboration with rapper Moneybagg Yo. The Tennessee artists dropped “Whiskey Whiskey” last Friday (June 14.) In 2021, a mysterious clip emerged on social media of Morgan Wallen singing the hook to a track fans called “Tired Of It.” “Whiskey Whiskey” is a revamped version of that demo.

“We wrote that song—shoot, over two years ago, probably, and finally got the chance to put it out,” Wallen said on Instagram. “So I’m glad to see that’s still reacting and still sounding fresh a couple years later.”

