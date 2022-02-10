Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour Picks Up Steam, Sells Out Madison Square Garden

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour kicked off on Wednesday night with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. With over 13,000 fans in the audience and surprise guests ERNEST and Lindsay Ell, the show was undoubtedly a memorable one. Wallen will be on tour until September, playing 54 shows across the U.S.

The tour is named after Wallen’s most recent album, Dangerous, which was released on January 8. Dangerous broke records for the biggest first day for a country album across all three streaming giants, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Now, Wallen is able to share his new songs and old favorites with fans in person.

Opening for Wallen on the Dangerous Tour is the country singer/songwriter HARDY. In addition to his opening performance, Wallen brought HARDY back onstage to sing “He Went to Jared” together.

Country musician Larry Fleet is also joining Wallen for the first leg of the tour. He posted a carousel of photos on Instagram after last night’s performance writing, “Man what a way to kick off 2022!”

Fans illuminated the arena with phone flashlights during Wallen’s performance of “Cover Me Up,” one of the more vulnerable songs in his discography. “This is one of my favorite songs to sing,” Wallen shared with the audience. He also invited fans to FaceTime their friends and family who couldn’t make it to the concert during his performance of “7 Summers.”

Surprising his fans, Wallen brought out two unannounced guests during the concert. Lindsay Ell joined him onstage for “One Beer,” and ERNEST performed the song he wrote and recorded with Wallen, “Flower Shops.”

With only one performance down, there are still many opportunities to see Wallen, HARDY, and Fleet on tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Wallen’s website. The full tour schedule is available below.

Dangerous Tour Dates:

February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 10, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 16, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

March 18, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 14, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 15, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet

April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet

April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet

May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 27, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet

June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY

June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY

June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY

June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY

June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY

June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY

June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY

July 2, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY

July 3, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY

July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY

July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY

July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY

July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD

August 4, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY

August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY

August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY

August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY

August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY

August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY

August 27, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY

September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY

September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY

September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY

September 25, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY

Photo courtesy of John Shearer