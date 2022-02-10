Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour Picks Up Steam, Sells Out Madison Square Garden

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour kicked off on Wednesday night with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. With over 13,000 fans in the audience and surprise guests ERNEST and Lindsay Ell, the show was undoubtedly a memorable one. Wallen will be on tour until September, playing 54 shows across the U.S.
The tour is named after Wallen’s most recent album, Dangerous, which was released on January 8. Dangerous broke records for the biggest first day for a country album across all three streaming giants, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Now, Wallen is able to share his new songs and old favorites with fans in person.
Opening for Wallen on the Dangerous Tour is the country singer/songwriter HARDY. In addition to his opening performance, Wallen brought HARDY back onstage to sing “He Went to Jared” together.
Country musician Larry Fleet is also joining Wallen for the first leg of the tour. He posted a carousel of photos on Instagram after last night’s performance writing, “Man what a way to kick off 2022!”
Fans illuminated the arena with phone flashlights during Wallen’s performance of “Cover Me Up,” one of the more vulnerable songs in his discography. “This is one of my favorite songs to sing,” Wallen shared with the audience. He also invited fans to FaceTime their friends and family who couldn’t make it to the concert during his performance of “7 Summers.”
Surprising his fans, Wallen brought out two unannounced guests during the concert. Lindsay Ell joined him onstage for “One Beer,” and ERNEST performed the song he wrote and recorded with Wallen, “Flower Shops.”
With only one performance down, there are still many opportunities to see Wallen, HARDY, and Fleet on tour. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Wallen’s website. The full tour schedule is available below.
Dangerous Tour Dates:
February 9, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet
February 10, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden — HARDY and Larry Fleet
February 24, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
February 25, 2022 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
February 26, 2022 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 3, 2022 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 4, 2022 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 5, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 10, 2022 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 11, 2022 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 12, 2022 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 16, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
March 18, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 14, 2022 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 15, 2022 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 21, 2022 — Corpus Christi, TX — American Bank Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 22, 2022 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 23, 2022 — Lafayette, LA — CAJUNDOME — HARDY and Larry Fleet
April 28, 2022 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — TBD and Larry Fleet
April 29, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena — TBD and Larry Fleet
April 30, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — TBD and Larry Fleet
May 12, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
May 13, 2022 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
May 14, 2022 — Billings, MT — First Interstate Arena — HARDY and Larry Fleet
May 27, 2022 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — HARDY and Larry Fleet
June 2, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion — HARDY
June 3, 2022 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — HARDY
June 4, 2022 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live — HARDY
June 16, 2022 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center — HARDY
June 23, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY
June 24, 2022 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — HARDY
June 25, 2022 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater — HARDY
July 2, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY
July 3, 2022 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater — HARDY
July 7, 2022 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center — HARDY
July 8, 2022 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview — HARDY
July 21, 2022 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake — HARDY
July 30, 2022 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater — TBD
August 4, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY
August 5, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood — HARDY
August 11, 2022 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center — HARDY
August 12, 2022 — Hartford, CT — XFINITY Theatre — HARDY
August 25, 2022 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena — HARDY
August 26, 2022 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP — HARDY
August 27, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre — HARDY
September 7, 2022 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater — HARDY
September 9, 2022 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center — HARDY
September 10, 2022 — West Valley City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre — HARDY
September 15, 2022 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre — HARDY
September 16, 2022 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — HARDY
September 17, 2022 — Wheatland, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre — HARDY
September 24, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY
September 25, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena — HARDY
Photo courtesy of John Shearer