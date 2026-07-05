Morgan Wallen’s Producer Reveals His Next Lofty Goal for the Country Singer

Charlie Handsome has big dreams for Morgan Wallen. Speaking to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the producer revealed what he wants to do next with Wallen.

“One of my goals for moving forward is for Morgan to be able to have No. 1 pop songs with no features,” Handsome said. “Even though his voice is definitively country, I feel like it could be a No. 1 song on pop radio.

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“Obviously we did do that, but we did that with Post [Malone] who had done it before in that space,” he added, referencing “I Had Some Help,” the 2024 smash that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That’s not the only time Wallen has taken the top spot on the pop charts. He accomplished the feat with Tate McRae on “What I Want,” and solo on “Last Night” and “Love Somebody.”

Handsome produced all four of Wallen’s No. 1s, and wants to continue to create charting hits with the singer.

“Moving forward, I’m going to merge more of the things people could consider pop and find a way to do that,” he said. “But I don’t know. There’s a lot of things to it. There’s a lot of things to it.”

“What I try to do is not do the same thing twice. That’s where the challenge comes in,” Handsome added. “Every day in the studio that is the challenge. It’s like, how do I do something different today?”

What to Know About Morgan Wallen

Wallen put out his latest album, I’m the Problem, last year. Since then, he teamed up with Ella Langley for “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” and with HARDY, Eric Church, and Tim McGraw for “McArthur.”

Currently, Wallen is Still the Problem Tour. The trek kicked off back in April, and has already taken Wallen Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and more.

Throughout the run, Wallen has made headlines for expensive ticket prices, a canceled show, and a viral mid-show incident with a fan’s phone.

Next up, he’ll wrap up the run by playing two shows each in Baltimore, Ann Arbor, and Philadelphia.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024